Dock Spiders' Offense Shut Out by Rivets, Drop Game One 6-0

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Jared Heinzen at bat

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders offense was left in Appleton after the 5-4 walk off win against the Rockers as they were sputtering from the get-go against the Rivets on Thursday night. The Rivets continued their hot hitting as they tallied 12 hits to the Dock Spiders three hits. It all started in the bottom of the second when Rivets shortstop Aaron Harper (NIU) lined a single to score designated hitter Carson Roberts which made the score 1-0. In the next inning, the Rivets found paydirt again, scoring off of an RBI single by Khalil Walker (Arizona Community College) that made the score 2-0 in the bottom of the third. It was the same old story in the bottom of the fifth. Walker dribbled a ball to Dock Spiders shortstop Jacob Anderson who let the ball go right through his legs which brought the runner Bradley Duhon across the plate, which made the score 3-0.

A call to the bullpen that needed to be made was made as Dock Spider start Max Huseboe (Wisconsin Whitewater) was showing cracks in the armor on the mound. The Dock Spiders turned to Zachary Gaudreau (Northeastern Oklahoma A&M) Gaudreau wasn't too much help to start as the Rivets took advantage of an error by Dock Spiders second basemen Jack Gorman (Presbyterian) to take a 4-0 lead. Gorman would later leave the game after being hit by a pitch in the back.

In the bottom of the sixth, it was more errors that plagued the Dock Spiders as a ball got away from first basemen Sam Busch (Michigan State) that brought Jack Scheri (Creighton) of the Rivets home for a 5-0 lead. Then in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Rivets tacked on another score as Khalil Walker lined one into right field that scored Nick Demarco (Notre Dame) which gave the Rivets a 6-0 lead. Entering the ninth inning, the Dock Spiders bats needed to be lights out in order to mount a comeback, instead they were lights off as the stadium lights at Rivets Stadium suddenly turned off in the middle of play. Both teams had to wait 15 minutes for the lights to come back on and eventually the Dock Spiders were shut down to end the game.

Rivets starting pitcher Brett Sears (Nebraska) was credited with the win, while Max Huseboe was tabbed with the loss. Both teams are set to square off in game two of the series Friday night at 6:35 PM before the Dock Spiders make the trip all the way to Traverse City for a two-game series.

