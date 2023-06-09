Bismarck Loses Delay-Filled Game, Splits with Eau Claire
June 9, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release
Despite two rain delays that delayed the ballgame just for under two hours, the baseball gods still allowed the Bismarck Larks and Eau Claire Express to play their series finale of a two-game series. The Larks were defeated by the Express. The final score was 9-3.
Eau Claire got their first of nine runs in the first inning thanks to a solo blast from first basemen Ryan Nagelbach (Illinois Chicago). The Larks would then respond in the third on an Evan Ames (Chipola) RBI single to tie the contest.
However, a walk-filled three-run top of the fourth that included the second rain delay of the day put Eau Claire on top 4-1. Then, the Express put up four more in the fifth, highlighted by a Rayth Petersen (Illinois Chicago) lead-off homer. The trains got their ninth run in the sixth, where Reed Latimer (Montevallo) hit his own lead-off shot.
On the Express mound, each pitcher consistently hit the low 90s, and starter Cal Higgins (Western Kentucky) struck out seven in three innings. Derek Lilledahl (Minnesota State Mankato) got the win, with Bismarck's Ty Howry (Cisco) taking his second loss of the year. In relief, Ryan Boraussa (South Dakota State) hit 94 mph in the seventh, which was the Metro Area Fastest Pitch of the Game.
The Fetzer Electric Play of the Game came on the very first play of the game, where Larks centerfielder C.J. Cepicky (Illinois Springfield) made an incredible diving play to rob Eau Claire's leadoff man of extra bases.
The Larks are now 6-6 and will begin a four-game series against the Minnesota Mud Puppies tomorrow. It is Bingo Saturday tomorrow! Come out to the ballpark and win great prizes playing Caves baseball bingo! Track the game, on-field, and in-game promotions to see if bingo is your name-o. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. CT.
