Rockers Begin Three-Game Road Trip against Rafters

June 9, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release







Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers take on the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Friday in what is the first of a three-game road trip for Green Bay, as first pitch from Witter Field is set for 6:35 p.m. Friday night.

After the Rafters took down the Rockers for the first time this season Thursday 9-4, Green Bay looks to split the second two-game series of the season between the two teams, after the Rockers swept Wisconsin Rapids last week to begin their 12-game season series.

Despite the loss Thursday night for Green Bay, Kyle West (University of Charleston) continued his strong start at the plate, recording two hits and an RBI as well as bringing his hit total to a league leading 19 through the first 11 games of the summer.

Grayson Walker (Dickinson College) started strong on the mound Thursday for Green Bay, pitching four scoreless innings in a row from the second through fifth inning and kept Green Bay in the game early before the Rafters tacked on their runs late.

Wisconsin Rapids leaned on two four-run innings of offense Thursday night to take down the Rockers, and after trailing 4-1 through the first half of the contest, eight unanswered runs in the later innings for Wisconsin Rapids gave them the victory on the road.

As the Rockers look for the series split Friday night, they'll give the start to Dylan Langston (Lesley University), who will be making his first appearance of the season for Green Bay after starting in 10 games this past spring for the Lynx.

Langston finished with a 7-3 record in 13 total appearances in his past college season, while having 66 innings pitched and a 3.14 ERA and totaling 83 strikeouts to just 11 walks. Additionally, two of his 10 starts were complete games for Lesley, leading the team in that category.

The Rafters will start Calen Graham (North Central Texas) in what will be his third game pitched of the season for Wisconsin Rapids. In two games pitched so far this summer, he has pitched in four innings while giving up no earned runs and accumulating six strikeouts to just two walks.

Following this Friday night matchup, Green Bay continues their three-game road trip with two games against the Kenosha Kingfish, with the first game being Saturday night. First pitch from Simmons Field is set for 6:35 p.m.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.