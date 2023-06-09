Pit Spitters Jack the Jacks 2-1

June 9, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Battle Creek, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters win game two of the two game series against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks today, 2-1. The team returns to Turtle Creek Stadium tomorrow night to face off against the Fon du Lac Dock Spiders at 7:05 p.m.

The Pit Spitters offense opened strong against the Battle Jacks for the second night in a row by putting the team up by one in the top of the second inning. Nick Powers found his groove early, throwing seven innings of shutout ball, surrendering only three hits and striking out five. RHP Jake Michel came in for the eighth and only lasted a third of the inning as he gave up a hit, walk, and a run. RHP Anthony Ramirez pitched the final five out of the game and didn't allow a hit, or a walk, and struck out two.

After the Pit Spitters offense went one-two-three in the top of the first inning, Devin Hukill hit a double to the right-center field gap with one out. Tyler Minnick came through by reaching base on an error which allowed Hukill to come around and score making it 1-0. After the offense went dormant for a couple of innings, Riley Frost hit a single to right field to get the bats going in the top of the fifth. During Parker Brosius's at-bat, Frost was able to swipe second base, and then advance to third on an error made by the catcher. Dylan Carey came up big with two outs in the inning by legging out an infield single extending the Pit Spitters lead to 2-0. The Battle Jacks made it interesting in the bottom of the eighth inning with one out, as Nikolas Clark drew a walk. Fisher Pyatt then hit a double to left field scoring Clark to make it a 2-1 game. After back-to-back hit by pitches from Jake Michel to load the bases with one out, Anthony Ramirez came in to get out of the jam. Ramirez got Brock Daniels to pop out to third and then Blake Salamon to ground out to short. Ramirez got the save, sitting two batters down and ending the game with a pop out catch. Final score was 2-1.

The Pit Spitters win game two of the series, pushing their record to 9-3 in the Great Lakes Division. LHP Nick Powers picks up his second win of the season making his record 2-0. The Pit Spitters scored two runs on eight hits, and drawing four walks.

Up next:

Pit Spitters head back to Traverse City to take on the Fon du Lac Dock Spiders in a two-game series starting Saturday night at Turtle Creek Stadium. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.