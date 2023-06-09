Kalamazoo Completes Comeback Win to Split Series with 8-7 Win

Kalamazoo, Mich. - Following a heartbreaking loss after a come-from-behind effort on Thursday, the Kalamazoo Growlers avenge game one with a comeback win on Friday night against the Lakeshore Chinooks, winning 8-7.

Lakeshore would start the night off with a solo shot on the first pitch of the ballgame. Taeg Gollert would send one down the left field line and onto the Miller Lite Porch to give the Chinooks an early 1-0 lead. Lakeshore would find three more runs in the second and the fourth to take a 4-0 advantage for the second straight night.

K-Zoo would answer back in the bottom of the fourth, scoring two runs on an RBI ground-rule double from Will Furniss and RBI single from Joey Winters. Neither side would hold their starters too long as neither starter would find their way through the fourth inning. Both teams would put out four different men on the mound and the Growlers would finally be able to break through against Lakeshore's Gradin Taschner and DJ Hess.

After a Lakeshore run in the top half of the eighth, the Growlers' offense would explode in the home half. All with two outs, the two Ole Miss Rebels Will Furniss and John Kramer found back-to-back RBI base hits. Furniss brought home his second of the day on an RBI followed by a two-run double for Kramer to left and it came up to Joey Winters.

After flying out to end the ballgame the night before with bases loaded and the tying run at second base, Winters delivered on Friday night. A fastball middle-in was driven just past the diving glove at first and into right field to give the Growlers the lead with a two-RBI double.

Logan Bursick-Harrington would come on to shut it out in the top of the ninth stranding two runners on to hold on for a Growlers win.

K-Zoo is back on ESPN+ tomorrow night, June 10 as they take on their I-94 Series Cup Rival in the Battle Jacks. Cocomelon and Educator and Staff Appreciation Night at the ballpark with first pitched scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

