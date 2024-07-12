What You Need to Know: Christmas in July

The Jacksonville Sharks take on the Green Bay Blizzard for the second time this season, this time in the Shark Tank at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena this Saturday, July 13th. Here's everything you need to know for Christmas in July, presented by Florida Blue

ROAD CLOSURE

A Phillip Randolph at Bay Street will be temporarily closed for our game this Saturday, July 13th! During this closure traffic on East Bay Street traveling East Bound (towards the Hart Bridge) will be forced to divert through A Phillip Randolph & simultaneously traffic from A Phillip Randolph attempting to turn left onto East Bay Street will not be permitted. Please plan to arrive to the game EARLY to account for any delays this may cause!

LIGHT-UP STICK GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a FREE Jacksonville Sharks light-up stick!

KICKOFF TIME

Kickoff will be at 7 PM! Doors will open one hour prior at 6 PM. The event is expected to last for approximately three hours.

Game Day Photo Op

Take your pictures with Santa. Stop by our photo spot located in the main lobby of the arena and take your pictures with Santa Claus! This is the perfect place to grab game day photos so don't miss out! Some pictures will be posted in a Facebook album and on our website.

The Village, presented by Florida Blue, aka Shark Fest

The Village, presented by Florida Blue, starts at 5:00 p.m. Come join in on the fun for all ages, both kids and adults. Live DJ, fun games, plus local businesses from the Jacksonville area. Are you interested in setting up a table and advertising with the Sharks? It's a great opportunity to showcase your products and services to our diverse audience. Call David Diana at 904-621-0700 ext. 717 to learn more about becoming a Jaws Partner. Join us for a fun time at SharkFest.

Mobile Game Program

NEW PROGRAM GIVEAWAY RAFFLE : check out the Sharks program and answer two questions correctly for your chance to win $50 in tickets or Sharks bucks! The questions will be in the game day program. Send your answers to info@jaxsharks.com to enter! Winners will be announced Monday after the game on our Facebook page.

Enjoy the free Shark Mobile Program by scanning the QR codes on our Mobile Game Program signs throughout the arena. You can also see previous Mobile Game Programs from this season by visiting jaxsharks.com/sports/2023/9/19/shark-bites.aspx

Shark Nation Membership Gift Pick-Up

If you're a proud member of the Sharks Nation, we have a special gift for you- a Sharks beach towel! If you haven't had a chance to pick yours up yet, visit us in the Merchandise store located to the right of the stairs and the escalator on the main concourse. It's our way of saying thank you for your support!

Season Ticket Renewals

Shark Nation 2 025 season tickets are now on sale! It's our 15th season and we want to make it a BIG one! Lots of changes are being made and we expect to get back to Sharks football. We appreciate all your support and hope you will be a part of Shark nation next season! Give our ticket team a call at 904-621-0700 to get locked in for the 2025 season!

Front Row Fans Badges

Hey, Front Row Fans! We have exciting news! We have brought back the post-game early field access badges! You will still have to wait until the dashers are out and steps have been placed on the field before accessing the field. You CANNOT jump over the dashers, even with your front-row badge. PLEASE BE PATIENT! YOU WILL STILL HAVE ACCESS TO THE FIELD BEFORE EVERYONE ELSE ! To pick up your badge, please visit the Merchandise stand located to the right of the stairs and escalator on the main concourse of the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena this Saturday, June 1st. A Sharks representative will be there until halftime.

Jacksonville Sharks Single Game Tickets

If You don't have season tickets but want to attend the game! No problem, we've got a deal for you: enjoy tickets for as low as $15 a seat, check out our new family 4 pack deal. Call 904-621-0700 to purchase or visit us at jaxsharks.com/sports/2023/9/11/single-game-tickets.aspx

Front Row Fans Jersey Pick Up

Hey, Front Row Fans! Your replica Front Row jerseys have arrived! You can pick them up this Saturday merchandise stand located on the right side of the stairs and escalator on the main concourse! A Sharks representative will be there until halftime. If you cannot attend Saturday's game, please call our ticket team at 904-621-0700, and arrangements can be made to get you your jersey!

Attack Dance Team Calendars On Sale Now

Get Your 2024-2025 Attack Dance Team Calendar now! Visit the Attack Dance Team before the game to get your own Attack Dance Team Calendar on sale now for $15. Bring your calendar to the post-game autograph session with the Attack to get each team member to sign their month!

NO Sharks Horns

Unfortunately, Sharks horns will not be allowed back in this game. Please do not bring your Shark horns to the arena for Saturday's game.

Halftime

Enjoy a performance by the Attack Dance Team and meet the dancer of the game Driven by Tom Bush. Make sure to stay in your seat for the Concerned Veterans T-shirt toss!

Postgame Autograph Session Sponsored by Showtime Sports Cards and Collectibles

Meet the Sharks Players, Coaches, Dance Team, and Mascots after the game on the field for our post-game autograph session. The session will take place on the field, near the 50-yard line. Don't miss your chance to go one on one with your favorite Sharks.

Davis Tire Ball Program

If you catch a ball during a kickoff, you'll receive two 50% off coupons for an oil change and an alignment courtesy of Davis Tire Center! Find the nearest Sharks representative to get your coupons

WHATABURGER DEUCE

If the Jacksonville Sharks kick the ball through the uprights on a kickoff, it's called a Deuce and is worth two points. Whataburger will give one lucky row a chance each quarter to win a FREE BURGER coupon when a deuce is made. The winner will be announced on the big screen and a Whataburger representative will come to your seat to deliver the coupon.

Island Wing 50!

If the Sharks score 50 points or more in the game, you score five free wings with a food purchase of $15 or more! The offer is valid at both Island Wing Jacksonville locations. Sunday afternoon through Tuesday's filming of Shark Bites at 7 PM! This offer is brought to you by Island Wing Co.

Al's P.A.T Promotion

If the Sharks make five P.A.T.S in the game, you score a BOGO pizza coupon from Al's Pizza. The offer is valid at any Al's Pizza Northeast Florida location. Coupons will be available on the Sharks social media platforms following the game.

Cinotti's Bakery

Sharks Fans, show your shark ticket from tonight's game to Cinotti's this week and receive a FREE cupcake!

Arena Club/Reef and Cove Suites Buffet Menu

Drink Specials: Sharknado $16 - Served in Mason Jar with Swimming Shark Gummies @ bar locations.

Reef & Cove Menu:

BBQ Glazed Ribs

Sweet & Sticky Ribs

Smoked Brisket

Coleslaw

Baked potato salad

Cornbread with whipped sea salt honey butter

Brownies & Blondies

Assorted sodas and bottled water

Arena Club Buffet:

Miller braised Bratwurst

Beer braised 4oz bratwurst served on hot dog bun with melted peppers, onions, sauerkraut, and sea salt kettle chips on the side.

Cost: $15

