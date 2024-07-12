Game Preview: Tulsa Oilers vs. Quad City Steamwheelers

July 12, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, face the Quad City Steamwheelers who are right in front of them for the final playoff spot in the East.

LAST TIME OUT The Blizzard stormed out to a massive lead early in the game making it 23-0 on back-to-back 2-yard rushing scores by EJ Burgess, along with a safety from their defense and a 2-yard score by Jalyn Cagle to end the first quarter scoring. The second quarter, Tulsa would finally find points via a 37-yard catch and run by D'Marcus Adams for a touchdown with 14:30 to go in the half, helping make it 23-7 Green Bay. The Blizzard responded with a 6-yard rushing touchdown by QB, Max Meylor to push the game to 30-7. With 2:42 to go in the second frame, Tulsa's Alexis Rosario managed to find the endzone with a 9-yard catch to close the game to 30-14. Burgess would add another score at the end of the half to send the teams to the locker room with a score of 37-14 Green Bay. Tulsa was shut out 6-0 in the third quarter before finding Adams again for his second touchdown on a 2-yard flick pass across the goal line to make the game's score 43-20 with 10:12 to go in regulation. The Blizzard would add 11 points to end the game with a score of 54-20 in favor of Green Bay. Andre Sale broke the 50-mark for passing touchdowns as an Oilers' QB. Rosario reached 19 receiving touchdowns, now the most by an individual in one season in Tulsa history.

FOCUS AHEAD The scenario is very simple, the Oilers must win their final two games, and the Quad City Steamwheelers must lose their final two games in order for Tulsa to make playoffs. The benefit of this opportunity for Tulsa is that they face Quad City this weekend at the BOK Center on July 13, at 7:05 p.m. CT, easily the most important game in franchise history. The Quad City Steamwheelers (7-7) hold the fourth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference over the Tulsa Oilers (5-9). The Oilers have a chance to sweep the Steamwheeelers in the season series with a win on Saturday which would give Tulsa the tiebreaker necessary in a season where both teams finish 7-9. In order for Quad City to finish 7-9, Tulsa would need to win on Saturday, and in the following week, the Steamwheelers would need to lose to the Jacksonville Sharks (4-10) in Jacksonville, Florida on July 20. Tulsa will also need to take care of business at home on July 19, at 7:05 p.m. CT inside the BOK Center against the Massachusetts Pirates (8-7). The Jacksonville Sharks have won three of their last five games and have looked much improved. With a victory on Saturday for the Oilers, there is a very realistic chance of Tulsa clinching their first playoff berth in franchise history in just year number two.

HOW TO "WHEEL" PAST QC TOWARDS FORTUNE The Oilers have a new secret weapon, and it is no longer a secret. Calvin Bundage, former Oklahoma State star linebacker and NFL prospect returns to his home state to play his pro football and will look to create chaos in the opponent's back field. Arguable to top rover/linebacker in the league, Bundage adds tremendous support for a Tulsa team needing perfection to end the season. The Oilers were dominant inside the redzone last time they played the Steamwheelers, helping them put up a season-high 72 points. Staying consistent with their finishing inside the ten-yard line will be crucial to victory. Jarrod Ware Jr. is back from injury and will need to pick up where he left off. A tremendous game on the road in Iowa helped the Oilers keep their playoff hopes alive and a strong run game will help keep the game close when it needs to be. "Just. Win." can be coined as the focus this week, Tulsa, the moment is yours.

Tulsa will stay home to face the Quad City Steamwheelers on Saturday, July 13 at 7:05 p.m. CT to at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from July 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.