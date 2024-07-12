2025 Massachusetts Pirates Season Tickets...$10??

July 12, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







The Massachusetts Pirates would like to thank you for your endless support over the 2024 season. With Playoffs quickly approaching, it's time to start considering season tickets for the 2025 Pirates season and joining Pirate Nation! Come catch the fast paced, hard-hitting action that is Pirates football with ticket deposits starting at only $10.

**That's not a typo, for only $10 you can lock in your favorite seats for next season!

Join the Pirates family for the 2025 season at the Tsongas Center and attend 8 regular season home games that include post-game field access to meet the players and get autographs following the game. New this season for Season Ticket Holders, you can gain access to some game day experiences including the High Five Tunnel, watching pregame warmups from the home bench, live television interviews and more.

Season tickets and mini-game plans are available NOW. Contact the Pirates front office if you have any questions or are ready to purchase your 2025 Season Tickets at 508-452-6277 or email contact@masspiratesfootball.com. You can also purchase your Season Tickets online at masspiratesfootball.com.

