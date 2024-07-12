Week 17 Preview: Sharks vs Blizzard

July 12, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - This week, the Jacksonville Sharks face the Green Bay Blizzard for the second time in the IFL. The Sharks are currently on a thrilling two game winning streak, and hope to pull out another win this Saturday in the Shark Tank in front of their home fans.

Last weekend the Sharks defeated the Iowa Barnstormers 69-43 on the road, marking their second consecutive win. Kaleb Barker led the Sharks' offense, scoring on every first-half drive. DJ Stubbs made a spectacular 30-yard touchdown catch for the Sharks first score, followed by Tyler King's rushing touchdown and a Kevin Didio-Weber deuce (one of his 3 in the game) giving the Sharks a 16-0 lead. Despite Iowa's attempts to keep pace, Jacksonville extended their lead with multiple touchdown passes from Barker and rushing scores by King and Joshua Mack. The Sharks led 44-28 at halftime and continued their dominance in the second half., securing a decisive victory for Jacksonville.

Last week, the Green Bay Blizzard defeated the Tulsa Oilers 54-20 in their second matchup of the season. A strong performance by Green Bay the resulted in a playoff berth. The game was highlighted by EJ Burgess Jr.'s three touchdowns, which set the tone early. Tulsa struggled with turnovers and missed opportunities, including a safety and missed field goals. Despite a couple of touchdowns by D'marcus Adams, the Oilers couldn't overcome the deficit. Green Bay capitalized on Tulsa's mistakes, securing a decisive victory.

Stakes will be high as both teams look to continue their winning streak. Green Bay has secured their playoff spot, but they will still be hungry for a win. As for the Sharks, they are looking to end the season on a positive note.

The Sharks will face the Blizzard at 7pm in the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. Heat up your summer with "Christmas in July" and cheer on the Sharks. Join us for a night of festive fun and thrilling football. Tickets are available now by calling 904-621-0700 or visiting jaxsharks.com About the Jacksonville Sharks

The Jacksonville Sharks are members of the Indoor Football League (IFL). The 4X Champions play all their home games on True Vet Field at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. Sharks Season tickets for the 2024 season are now available. To become a Shark Nation member or for more information please call (904) 621-0700 or visit https://www.jaxsharks.com/shark-nation-memberships. Follow the Sharks on Facebook at facebook.com/jaxsharks and on Twitter and Instagram @jaxsharks, as well as the Attack Dance Team at facebook.com/sharkattackdance and Chum at facebook.com/chumsharks.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from July 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.