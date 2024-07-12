Tucson Sugar Skulls Go Head-To-Head with San Antonio Gunslingers in Home Finale

Tucson, AZ - The Sugar Skulls will play in front of their home crowd for the final time in 2024 when they face the Gunslingers at Tucson Arena on Saturday, July 13th, with kick-off at 6:05 PM.

It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

Feeling the Christmas spirit in the middle of July? Well, good news! For the home regular season grand finale, the Sugar Skulls will be bringing Christmas in July to the Boneyard!

To treat the passionate Tucson fans with some Christmas cheer, a complete game on both sides of the ball will be necessary. Despite the team's sluggish 2-12 record this season, a victory against San Antonio would be monumental.

The More the Merrier

Slowly but surely, the offensive firepower of the Skulls has been developing each week. While the strong running style of halfback Devonte Sapp-Lynch has been impressive, more players need to step up offensively.

Encouragingly, the passing game has shown improvement, with QB Quin Patterson making some impressive throws recently. Despite Tucson's loss to the Arizona Rattlers, spreading the ball around with an effective aerial attack will be key to victory.

Good Things Come in Small Packages

In other words, don't underestimate the skill set and ability of the Tucson defense. Since April 18th, when the Skulls and Gunslingers last faced off, San Antonio put up a massive 60 points against Tucson's defense. This will surely be on the minds of Billy Back's troops as they prepare for this weekend's game.

Indeed, Tucson's active seven-game losing streak has been challenging, but they have been competitive in nearly every game and have held late-game leads. Ultimately, it may be the defense that is called upon to make a last-second stand for victory.

