Knight Hawks Announce Watch Party Saturday at Craggy Range Sports Bar and Grill

July 12, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







VEGAS - The Vegas Knight Hawks will host a watch party for fans at Craggy Range Sports Bar and Grill, located at Lee's Family Forum, on Saturday night when the Knight Hawks face the Northern Arizona Wranglers in their final road game of the regular season. The event begins at 5:30 p.m., with kick-off scheduled for 6 p.m.

With a victory, the Knight Hawks would clinch an IFL Playoff berth for the first time in franchise history.

Fans in attendance will watch the game on the big screen at Craggy Range, and all guests wearing Knight Hawks gear will enjoy 10 percent off their final bill. Knight Hawks season-ticket members will be entitled to show their season-ticket member pass for one free drink, an offer including wine, beer, and cocktails.

Fans will also have opportunities to enter to win team merchandise and Craggy Range gift cards.

The Knight Hawks will be accepting donations of new school supplies during the event for their Back to School Bash on July 25th. Fans who donate 10 or more new, packaged school supplies will receive a free mini football.

Media wishing to attend are asked to contact Knight Hawks Director of Communications and Broadcasting, Brian McCormack (bmccormack@hendersonsilverknights.com).

EVENT INFORMATION

WHAT: Vegas Knight Hawks Watch Party, Knight Hawks @ Northern Arizona

WHEN: Saturday, July 13 - 5:30 p.m. event begins; 6:00 p.m. kick-off

WHERE: Craggy Range Sport Bar and Grill - Lee's Family Forum

