Vegas Strikes Down San Diego, 48-41, in First Game of 2025 Season

April 1, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







The Knight Hawks defeated the San Diego Strike Force in a 48-41 thriller on Monday night at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California.

Key Stats of the Game

Ja'Rome Johnson had five total touchdowns.

Antonio Wimbush had two rushing touchdowns.

Quentin Randolph caught two touchdown passes.

James Ceasar had four passes defended.

Lorenzo Hernandez recorded the game's only interception.

Notes

The Knight Hawks' first touchdown of 2025 was a 20-yard run by quarterback Ja'Rome Johnson at 12:17 in the second quarter, cutting San Diego's lead to 14-6.

Quentin Randolph secured his first touchdown catch of the season on a 45-yard pass from Johnson with 12 seconds left in the half. The Strike Force led 31-18 at halftime.

With 30 seconds left in the third quarter, Wimbush scored his second touchdown of the game out of the wildcat formation, bringing the Vegas deficit to single digits at 41-32.

At 7:30 in the fourth, DaQuan Dudley ran in his first touchdown as a Knight Hawk. He then caught the two-point conversion, cutting the Strike Force's lead to one point, 41-40.

James Ceasar broke up three consecutive passes with less than four minutes remaining, forcing a San Diego turnover on downs.

With one minute left in the game, Randolph caught his second touchdown of the night, and Tamerion Terry converted the two-point attempt. Vegas took its first lead, 48-41.

A Lorenzo Hernandez interception with 45 seconds left sealed the Vegas victory.

Next Time Out

The Vegas Knight Hawks will hit the road once again for their Week 3 matchup against the Jacksonville Sharks. The game is scheduled for a 3 p.m. PT kickoff on Sunday, April 6, in Jacksonville.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from April 1, 2025

Vegas Strikes Down San Diego, 48-41, in First Game of 2025 Season - Vegas Knight Hawks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.