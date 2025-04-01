Pirates Hire Martino Theus as Offensive Coordinator

April 1, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







LOWELL, MA - The Massachusetts Pirates have hired Martino Theus to be their Offensive Coordinator. Theus moves into the role that was vacated by Anthony Payton who resigned the position prior to the start of the season.

Theus brings 18 years of coaching experience to the Pirates. Theus, who resides in Albuquerque, NM, last coached professionally as the Head Coach of the Duke City Gladiators from March of 2020 through April of 2021. Theus enjoyed two stints with Duke City. From 2015 through 2016 he served as Offensive Coordinator. In 2018 he returned and held Defensive and Offensive Coordinator positions before being elevated to Head Coach.

A 2010 graduate of Lambuth University in Jackson, TN, Theus began his coaching career in 2007 with the Bossier-Shreveport BattleWings in the AF2. Other stops included Head Coaching jobs in the UIFL with the Mississippi Hound Dogs and the Missouri Monsters. He was also a Head Coach with the Marion Blue Racers of the CIFL.

From 2014 through 2015 Theus was the Defensive Coordinator of the West Texas Wildcatters of the LSFL. He was also the Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator of the Monterrey Steel in the NAL from 2017 to 2018.

A wide receiver, Theus enjoyed a ten year professional career that began in 1998 with the New Orleans Thunder of the RFL and concluded in 2009 with the Quad City Steamwheelers in the AF2. One of his finest seasons was in 2002 with the Rochester Brigade where he pulled in 160 receptions for 1750 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from April 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.