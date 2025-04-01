Thrilling Action Across the League

April 1, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release







STEAMWHEELERS EDGE PIRATES IN GRITTY ROAD VICTORY

The Quad City Steamwheelers fought off the Massachusetts Pirates in a back-and-forth Eastern Conference showdown, securing a 37-33 win on Saturday night.

Despite an early turnover in the red zone, Quad City struck first on defense when linebacker Bubba Arslanian returned an interception 18 yards for a touchdown. Massachusetts quickly responded, with quarterback Kenji Bahar orchestrating a methodical drive capped by a 15-yard rushing touchdown.

After a sloppy second quarter filled with turnovers and missed opportunities, the Steamwheelers took a 17-13 lead into halftime. Massachusetts briefly took control in the third quarter, but Quad City answered behind quarterback Daquan Neal's clutch passing. His fourth-quarter, 23-yard strike to Jordan Vesey proved to be the game-winner.

Neal finished 8-for-11 with 134 passing yards and two touchdowns, while the defense delivered crucial stops down the stretch. The win lifts Quad City to 2-0 - its best start since joining the IFL in 2019.

BLIZZARD HOLD OFF BARNSTORMERS IN THRILLING HOME OPENER

A dominant performance from Kymani "Kimo" Clarke powered the Green Bay Blizzard to a 43-36 victory over the Iowa Barnstormers in front of a raucous home crowd on Saturday night.

Clarke found the end zone four times-twice on the ground and twice through the air-while quarterback Max Meylor orchestrated a balanced offensive attack. Iowa kept it close behind wide receiver Quian Williams, who scored three times, but a relentless Green Bay defense came up with key stops.

As the Barnstormers attempted a late rally, defensive lineman Allen Henry sacked Iowa's quarterback for a safety, giving the Blizzard some breathing room. An ensuing Blizzard touchdown sealed the victory, pushing them to 1-1 on the season.

RATTLERS CRUSH SUGAR SKULLS IN SEASON OPENER

The Arizona Rattlers opened their 2025 season in dominant fashion, dismantling the Tucson Sugar Skulls 56-28 on Sunday at Desert Diamond Arena.

Arizona wasted no time, as Ethan Caselberry set the tone with a pick-six on Tucson's opening drive. Quarterback Dalton Sneed kept the pressure on, tossing multiple touchdowns, while the Rattlers' defense stifled the Sugar Skulls with two key second-half interceptions.

Tucson cut the deficit to 35-20 early in the third quarter, but Arizona responded with consecutive touchdowns to put the game out of reach. With a dominant showing on both sides of the ball, the Rattlers looked every bit like the defending champions in their season debut.

FISHERS FREIGHT MAKE HISTORY WITH FIRST-EVER WIN

In their inaugural game, the Fishers Freight overcame an early deficit to claim a 41-29 win over the Northern Arizona Wranglers on Saturday night.

Trailing 14-0 early, quarterback Jiya Wright scored the first touchdown in franchise history on a scramble. Fishers took control in the third quarter when defensive lineman Izaiah Reed snagged an interception and returned it for a score, giving the Freight their first-ever lead.

A second pick-six in the fourth quarter from Devin Hafford sealed the win, as Fishers closed out their historic night with a strong defensive stand. The Freight (1-0) now prepare for their first-ever home game on April 4 against the Tulsa Oilers.

GUNSLINGERS TAKE DOWN PANTHERS ON THE ROAD

The San Antonio Gunslingers bounced back from a Week 1 loss with a crucial 31-24 road victory over the Bay Area Panthers.

In a game that remained tight throughout, the Gunslingers took control in the third quarter, outscoring the Panthers 11-0 and forcing them into desperation mode in the final period.

San Antonio's defense played a pivotal role, intercepting Panthers quarterback Josh Jones twice and keeping him under constant duress. A final defensive stand secured the victory, as the Gunslingers improved to 1-1 heading into Week 3.

KNIGHT HAWKS STUN STRIKE FORCE IN FOURTH-QUARTER COMEBACK

The Vegas Knight Hawks mounted a furious second-half rally, scoring 16 unanswered points in the final seven minutes to defeat the San Diego Strike Force 48-41 on Monday night.

Quarterback Ja'Rome Johnson accounted for five total touchdowns, including the go-ahead strike to Quentin Randolph with one minute remaining. Moments later, Lorenzo Hernandez sealed the comeback with a game-clinching interception.

San Diego seemed poised for victory after leading 31-18 at halftime, but Vegas' relentless defense and explosive offense flipped the script. Running back Antonio Wimbush chipped in with two rushing touchdowns as the Knight Hawks improved to 1-1 on the season.

Catch Up on All the Action!

Missed any of the Week 2 excitement? Watch every game on-demand at www.IFLNetwork.com!

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from April 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.