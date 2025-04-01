Week Three Coaches Poll

April 1, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release







Following another great weekend of matchups, the Indoor Football League has released its Week Three Coaches Poll. With early season storylines taking shape, teams are beginning to find their rhythm. Momentum is building and the latest rankings reflect both breakout performances and early season growing pains.

Arizona Rattlers (+1)

Vegas Knight Hawks (-1)

Quad City Steamwheelers (+4)

Jacksonville Sharks (-)

Tulsa Oilers (-)

Fishers Freight (+2)

Green Bay Blizzard (+2)

San Diego Strike Force (-2)

San Antonio Gunslingers (+2)

Bay Area Panthers (-7)

Massachusetts Pirates (-1)

Iowa Barnstormers (-)

Tucson Sugar Skulls (-)

NAZ Wranglers (-)

With Week Two in the books, the 2025 IFL season is heating up. Don't miss a moment, follow the action all season long on the IFL Network.

