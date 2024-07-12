Tulsa Signs OSU Star Linebacker

July 12, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, lands former Oklahoma State star linebacker, Calvin Bundage prior to the biggest game of the 2024 season.

Bundage, most recently played with the Massachusetts Pirates of the IFL this season, where he played 11 games. The former contracted Pittsburgh Steeler is currently in the top 10 in sacks across the league with 4.5, while compiling a total of 59.5 tackles, 52 of which are solo and nine behind the line of scrimmage.

The Edmond, Oklahoma native contributed mightily for the OSU Cowboys from 2016-2020, solidifying 148 tackles with 100 being solo and 23 for loss in 46 games in the Big 12 Conference, including 11.5 sacks two of which came against Baker Mayfield and the Oklahoma Sooners during the 2017 edition of Bedlam.

Tulsa will stay home to face the Quad City Steamwheelers on Saturday, July 13 at 7:05 p.m. CT to at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

