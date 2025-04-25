What. A. Strike from Outside the 18, Delanie Sheehan Gets Houston the Lead! #NWSL
April 25, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash YouTube Video
Check out the Houston Dash Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 25, 2025
- Orlando Pride Overcomes Two-Goal Deficit for Comeback 3-2 Victory Over Angel City FC - Orlando Pride
- Houston Dash Defeat Utah Royals at Shell Energy Stadium - Houston Dash
- Angel City Football Club Falls to NWSL Champion Orlando Pride on the Road - Angel City FC
- Utah Royals FC Fall, 1-0, on the Road to Houston Dash - Utah Royals FC
- Bay FC Return Home, Host Seattle Reign FC at PayPal Park - Bay FC
- Kansas City Current Pay Visit to North Carolina Courage - Kansas City Current
- Gotham FC Returns to D.C. for Semifinal Rematch with Spirit - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Quotes: Chicago Stars Defender Taylor Malham and Head Coach Lorne Donaldson - Chicago Stars FC
- Notes & Quotes: NC Courage vs. Kansas City Current - North Carolina Courage
- Washington Spirit Hosts East Coast Rival Gotham FC at Home - Washington Spirit
- One Night Only: Gotham FC Forward Midge Purce to Star in Chicago on Broadway - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Tune In: Orlando Pride vs Angel City FC on Amazon Prime - Orlando Pride
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Host Angel City FC - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.