Westphal Returns to Form as Dogs Take Down Railroaders

CLEBURNE, Texas - Luke Westphal spearheaded a 17-strikeout performance from the Chicago pitching staff to lead the Dogs to a 5-2 victory over the Cleburne Railroaders on Wednesday night to even the series.

Westphal dazzled in the Texas heat. Over six shutout innings, the southpaw allowed just two hits and two walks while striking out eleven batters. It marked the third time this season Westphal reached double digit strikeouts, and he threw his most since striking out ten vs. Fargo-Moorhead on June 21.

After going 4-for-5 last night, David Olmedo-Barrera kept his hot streak going as he finished with a single, a sacrifice fly, two RBI and a run scored.

The Dogs offense started fast, taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. After Edwin Arroyo singled, Keon Barnum drove him home two batters later with an RBI single.

Chicago doubled its lead in the second inning with an RBI double by David Olmedo-Barrera. On the next at-bat, Arroyo reached on an error by Cleburne shortstop Daniel Robertson to bring home Olmedo-Barrera and push the lead to 3-0.

Olmedo-Barrera plated another Dogs run with a sacrifice fly in the fourth. Arroyo walked and later scored on a wild pitch to push Chicago's lead to 5-0 in the seventh.

Cleburne got on the board with three-straight doubles off of Carlos Zambrano in the eighth, making it 5-2 in favor of the Dogs. Rich Mascheri took over and limited the Railroaders' rally with a strikeout to end the inning.

Kyle Halbohn worked the ninth for his fifth save of the season, ending the game with the Dogs' seventeenth punchout of the game.

Wes Torrez (0-2) will get the start for Chicago in the series finale on Independence Day.

First pitch is set for 7:06 PM. Fans can tune in to The Chicago Dogs Baseball Network for a radio feed of all Dogs road games. For more updates, follow @TheChicagoDogs on social media and use the hashtag #TakeABite.

