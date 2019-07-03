Westphal Clamps Down Cleburne
July 3, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Cleburne Railroaders News Release
CLEBURNE, Tex. - Luke Westphal allowed just two hits over six scoreless innings and the Cleburne Railroaders tied a franchise record by striking out 17 times, as the Chicago Dogs snapped Cleburne's seven-game winning streak with a 5-2 win on Wednesday night at The Depot.
It was a frustrating night for Cleburne's offense, which outhit Chicago (21-20) 9-5 on the evening but stranded nine runners, including six in scoring position. The Railroaders (23-21) managed just two singles against Westphal (6-1), who picked up multiple strikeouts in every inning except the fifth. The Dogs offense, meanwhile, struck early against Cleburne starter Charlie Gillies (2-5), grabbing a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI single from Keon Barnum. Chicago extended the advantage out to 3-0 in the second on an RBI double from David Olmedo-Barrera and a Cleburne error.
Gillies pitched well in a losing effort for Cleburne, recording a season-high nine strikeouts. Along the way, however, Gillies fired five wild pitches, including two in the seventh that led to a Chicago insurance run. D.J. Sharabi was flawless in relief, working the final two innings without allowing a baserunner and recording three strikeouts.
Cleburne's offense came alive in the eighth against former Major League All-Star Carlos Zambrano. Three consecutive doubles from K.C. Huth, Daniel Robertson and Zach Nehrir trimmed the Chicago lead to 5-2, but Rich Mascheri came out of the Dogs bullpen to squelch the threat. Kyle Halbohn worked a scoreless bottom of the ninth with two more strikeouts to record his fifth save.
The Railroaders and Dogs conclude their series on Thursday night. Lefty Eudis Idrogo (2-3, 5.77) gets the ball for Cleburne, while Chicago will counter with righty Wes Torrez (0-2, 12.72). First pitch is scheduled for 7:06 PM.
