American Association Game Recaps

Texas 8, Gary SouthShore 6 - Box Score

Texas scored four runs in the fifth inning to take a 7-1 lead and would hold off a rally by Gary SouthShore to win, 8-6.

The AirHogs had 14 hits in the contest with six batters having multi-hit games. Texas CF Javion Randle led the way at the plate going 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. AirHogs DH Jonathan Moroney scored two runs and drove in one in a 3-for-5 night while LF Li Ning had a pair of hits in three at-bats and two runs scored.

Texas starting pitcher Zhang Tao threw 5 1/3 innings of work and collected his first win of the season. Tao gave up four earned runs on six hits and struck out a batter.

For Gary SouthShore in the loss, C Wilfredo Gimenez had a 3-for-5 night with a run and two RBIs.

St. Paul 5, Lincoln 1 - Box Score

The St. Paul Saints took first place in the North Division with a 5-1 victory over Lincoln. After trailing 1-0 through five innings of action, St. Paul scored five runs over the next two frames to take command of the game and win going away.

Saints starting pitcher Dustin Crenshaw was sensational in notching his fourth win of the season. The University of South Alabama product went 8 1/3 innings allowing an earned run on five hits while striking out four. Crenshaw tossed 111 pitches with 77 of them going for strikes.

Offensively for St. Paul, DH Brady Shoemaker led the way going a perfect 3-for-3 at the dish with a run scored and an RBI. Saints leadoff hitter Max Murphy plated two runs in a 2-for-3 night while C Jhonatan Solano had two hits in four at-bats and two runs batted in.

Right fielder Randolph Oduber went 2-for-4 with a run scored in the loss for the Saltdogs.

Kansas City 2, Sioux Falls 1 (11 Innings) - Box Score

Shortstop Shawn O'Malley singled home 1B Casey Gillaspie with the game winning run in the bottom of the 11th inning as Kansas City defeated Sioux Falls in walk-off fashion, 2-1.

The big rally started with two outs already in the inning. Gillaspie got things started with a base hit. The next batter, C Roy Morales, walked and advanced Gillaspie to second base. O'Malley followed Morales and picked-up the big hit scoring Gillaspie from second and giving the T-Bones the victory.

Gillaspie had a 1-for-4 night with a run scored while RF Daniel Nava and DH Christopher Collabello each had two hits in five at-bats.

Kansas City pitcher Marc Magliaro tossed two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win. The 29-year-old walk two batters and struck out in the six batters he faced. With the victory, Magliaro is now 4-2 on the season.

Chicago 5, Cleburne 2 - Box Score

Chicago jumped out to a 3-0 lead after two innings of action and that would be all the Dogs needed as they went on to defeat Cleburne, 5-2.

The 1-2 hitters of CF David Olmedo-Barrera and 2B Edwin Arroyo showed the way for Chicago as they combined for two of the team's five hits with three runs scored and two RBIs. Dogs DH Keon Barnum had a single in four at-bats and drove in a run while 3B Gustavo Pierre collected a hit, stole a base and scored a run.

Chicago starter Luke Westphal turned in a terrific performance in notching his sixth victory of the year. The southpaw gave up only two hits and two walks while fanning 11 batters. Westphal is now first in the American Association in strikeouts with 67 and third in ERA at 2.66.

For Cleburne in the loss, leadoff hitter Daniel Robertson went 2-for-5 with a double and a run batted in.

Milwaukee 7, Sioux City 3 - Box Score

Milwaukee tallied a run in the fourth inning and two more in the fifth to take a 5-1 lead and would go on from there to beat Sioux City, 7-3.

The Milkmen had three batters with multi-hit games including C Manuel Boscan who went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Milwaukee LF Adam Walker plated a run and drove in two in a 2-for-3 night while RF Nolan Earley had two hits and a run batted in. In total, the Milkmen had eight hits in the game.

Milwaukee starting pitcher TJ House tossed his second consecutive complete game and earned his seventh win of the year. The lefty gave up three earned runs on six hits and fanned eight batters.

Left fielder Sebastian Zawada launched a home run and collected three RBI in the loss for the Explorers.

Winnipeg 4, Fargo-Moorhead 1 - Box Score

Winnipeg starting pitcher Kevin McGovern threw eight solid innings in leading the Goldeyes to a 4-1 win over Fargo-Moorhead.

The Philadelphia University product gave up only one unearned run in the seventh inning to go along with six hits. McGovern struck out five batters in the 105-pitch performance and with the win is now 6-3 on the season. Victor Capellan struck out two in the three batters he faced in the ninth to earn his 16th save of the year.

Offensively for Winnipeg, CF Reggie Abercrombie went 1-for-3 with two runs scored while SS Wes Darvill added three hits in four at-bats along with a run and an RBI. Left fielder Tyler Hill also chipped in a pair of hits for the Goldeyes. Winnipeg scored one run in the first and fifth innings and two more in the sixth.

For Fargo-Moorhead, 1B Correlle Prime had a 2-for-4 night and scored the team's lone run.

