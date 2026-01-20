Westchester Knicks vs. Wisconsin Herd - Game Highlights
Published on January 19, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Westchester Knicks YouTube Video
Check out the Westchester Knicks Statistics
NBA G League Stories from January 19, 2026
- Sea Dubs Hold off Late-Game Valley Surge, Sweeping the Suns 113-108 - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Legends Win Streak Ended After Loss to Capital City - Texas Legends
- Boom Sweeps Blue Coats in Statement Win, 127-112 - Noblesville Boom
- Iowa Wolves Drop Second Game 108-106 to Long Island Nets - Iowa Wolves
- Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Wisconsin Herd: January 19, 2026 - Westchester Knicks
- Squadron's Comeback Bid Falls Just Short vs. Greensboro - Birmingham Squadron
- La Clippers Sign Patrick Baldwin Jr. to 10-Day Contract. - San Diego Clippers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Westchester Knicks Stories
- Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Wisconsin Herd: January 19, 2026
- Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Greensboro Swarm: January 15, 2026
- Westchester Knicks Aqcuire Paul Zilinskas and Future Draft Picks in Three-Team Trade
- Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Stockton Kings: January 10, 2026
- Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Stockton Knicks: January 9, 2026