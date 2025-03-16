We're in Green on Irish Sunday Funday vs the Titan

March 16, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

It's Sunday Funday in our St. Pats jerseys! Fans are encouraged to wear green to show their St. Paddy's Day spirit.

You can own one of green kits - bids can be placed at Allen's Auction Centre website until Monday at 8pm, in support of the NB Organ & Tissue Program.

The Cats are on a 12-game run of Irish luck - most recently handling the Sea Dogs 8-0 on Saturday night. Alex Mercier's 5 points (3G, 2A) set the pace, with Juraj Pekarcik adding 4 of his own (1G, 3A). Mathis Rousseau was perfect with a 17-save shutout, his 2nd as a Wildcat.

We host the Titan for the last time in a regular season game at 3pm - a bittersweet day as our closest rival is off to St. John's, NL for 2025/2026. The Titan sit 6th in the Eastern Conference & have clinched a playoff spot, so a post-season matchup could be a possibility in later rounds. The MON-BAT season series is 4-2 Wildcats.

Kids have a blast at our Sunday Funday games with bouncy castles, facepainting, presented by Par-T-Perfect. Save on tickets with a Pal Airlines Family 4-Pack - 2 adults & 2 youths for $49.40 +tax/fees. Available at the Avenir Centre Box Office or ticketmaster.ca.

Take advantage of new 30 Minute Powerplay pricing at the Avenir Centre - $4 hot dogs, $3 Aquafina bottles of water, and $5 Moosehead Light & Alpine (355mL cans). The Avenir Centre doors open at 6pm - prices in effect for 30 minutes after doors open for the game (2 to 2:30pm).

Our 50/50 raffle has a $20,000 jackpot guarantee.

The Moose Light Ice Level Bar is open to the public (ages 19+) and anyone with a ticket to the game can access it through section 107. Non-alcoholic beverages are available in the Ice Bar.

THINGS TO KNOW FOR SUNDAY

DJ Psycadelix & Lynden Steeves on the Wildcats organ

Access your season seats or flex tickets through your Ticketmaster Wildcats Account Manager.

Avenir Centre doors open at 2pm.

Check out the poster station in the Avenir Centre lobby - kids can make their own signs for the game!

The Roar Store Item of the Game is a royal youth Russell Moncton Wildcats hoodie - get 20% off!

The Jersey Raffle is for a game-worn white #9 SMITH.

Gabe Smith will be signing autographs post-game, in the Avenir Centre lobby.

