One Game, One Wish - Islanders Looking to be the Heroes with Just 3 Games Left

March 16, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







Today, the Charlottetown Islanders hit the ice for more than just a game-it's One Game, One Wish at the Eastlink Centre, a special afternoon where hockey meets hope.

Puck drops at 2 PM against the Saint John Sea Dogs, but the real stars of the day will be the five incredible Make-A-Wish Ambassadors, each of whom has faced extraordinary challenges with the heart of a true superhero.

Superheroes On & Off the Ice

The Islanders will be hitting the ice in special edition Batman jerseys. These jerseys are up for auction RIGHT NOW, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to Make-A-Wish to help grant life-changing wishes for children battling critical illnesses.

Special thank you to Next Level Group and Arsenault Bros Construction for their help in reaching our goal.

Bid now and help us reach our $10,000 goal! Every dollar raised brings us one step closer to making a child's dream come true.

The day will also feature five incredible Make-A-Wish Ambassadors, each of whom has faced extraordinary challenges with courage and determination. These young superheroes will take part in a ceremonial puck drop, and to make the experience even more special, superheroes will be in attendance in the lobby, ready to meet fans and take photos.

Today's game is also for our Honorary Coach, Maverick, who has been with us in spirit all season and will be cheering from Toronto.

Islanders Pushing for Playoff Positioning

With just three games remaining, the Islanders are locked in a battle to improve their playoff standing. After a hard-fought comeback effort that fell short in Bathurst on Friday night, the Isles are now five points behind the Titan, making these final games absolutely crucial.

Friday's Recap:

Despite falling behind 4-0, the Islanders nearly pulled off an incredible comeback, with Ethan Montroy leading the charge with two goals. The game ended 5-4, but Charlottetown proved they won't go down without a fight.

A Must-Win Game Against Saint John

The Sea Dogs are also fighting for their playoff lives, sitting at the bottom of the Maritime Division alongside Halifax. They'll be desperate for points, but the Islanders have their sights set on closing the gap on Bathurst before their final home game of the season next week.

Meanwhile, Bathurst has a tough road ahead, facing Moncton-Canada's #1-ranked team-twice in their final three games. If the Isles take care of business, they have a real shot at leapfrogging the Titan before the postseason begins.

The Islanders are hopeful that Captain Marcus Kearsey will return to the lineup before the end of the regular season. A fully healthy squad would be a huge boost as the team heads into the playoffs.

As Isles' Defenseman Jonathan Lanza put it:

"No matter who we get in the playoffs, we're coming for 'em."

HOW YOU CAN HELP

Donate today and help us reach our $10,000 goal for Make-A-Wish!

Bid on our game-worn Batman jerseys NOW-100% of proceeds go to Make-A-Wish!

Get your tickets and be part of this special event!

Tickets are still available! While redemption is full, there's no cap on flex tickets, so grab yours now and be part of something truly meaningful.

See you at the rink!

