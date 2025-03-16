Moose Clinch Playoff Spot on Exciting Day

March 16, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







It was an exciting day for Mooseheads fans at Scotiabank Centre as more than 9,800 created an electric atmosphere and cheered loudly while the Herd locked up a playoff berth with a 5-3 comeback victory over the Cape Breton Eagles.

Halifax scored three times in the final period, including the game-winner from Quinn Kennedy with 3:15 remaining as the home team erased an earlier 3-1 deficit. Caylen Blake scored twice in the victory while Captain Brady Schultz had a pair of assists and set the all-time franchise record for career points by a defenceman with 152. Liam Kilfoil's goal just prior to the horn at the end of the second period was a major momentum builder and the Moose reeled off four unanswered goals.

The Mooseheads win, paired with a Saint John Sea Dogs loss, means the Moose cannot be caught by the Dogs with two games remaining on the schedule. Halifax also pulled two points clear of the Gatineau Olympiques who hold down the final playoff spot. The Mooseheads will either finish 15th or 16th in the QMJHL standings and will discover who their first round opponent will be on the final weekend. If the playoffs began today, the Herd would meet up with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies. Playoff tickets for Season Ticket Members are on sale now and will go on sale for General Public on Tuesday, March 25th.

Box Score

The Eagles controlled the game early on after Jacob Newcombe put the visitors ahead 1-0 less than a minute after the opening puck drop with a power play tally. Cape Breton doubled the lead early in the second period on a Luke Patterson shorthanded goal at the 3:53 mark with Will Murphy in the box serving a four-minute double-minor for high sticking. Blake got the Mooseheads on the board on that same power play to cut the Eagles lead to 2-1. Halifax then fell behind by a pair of goals again when Cam Squires potted his 20th of the season at 7:35 of the period.

The momentum started to change in favour of the Mooseheads bit by bit with some strong shifts and the pressure paid off with Kilfoil's goal that quite literally beat the buzzer at the end of the second period. Schultz picked up an assist on the play and was given a curtain call by the fans before the team went down the tunnel for the intermission.

The team picked up where they left off at the start of the third period and continued to put pressure on the Eagles. Blake ripped in his second goal of the day at 4:21 to tie the game 3-3 and the buzz in the crowd hit a new high. Halifax dominated the final stanza by outshooting the Eagles 14-5 and went ahead for good on Quinn Kennedy's shot that beat goalie Jakub Milota. The goal was originally credited to Amelio Santini who appeared to have deflected the shot but was change to Kennedy upon further video review. Forward Shawn Carrier capped off the scoring and sealed the victory with an empty net tally in the final minute.

Jacob Steinman made 28 saves for the victory. Final shots were 35-31 in favour of the Mooseheads. Carlos Handel had two assists in the win while Carrier, Alec Nasreddine, Owen Phillips and Will Bent also had helpers.

Halifax will next face the Moncton Wildcats on the road on Friday before wrapping up the regular season schedule at home on Saturday at 3pm against the Charlottetown Islanders at Scotiabank Centre. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.