Guimond & the Cats Continue Late-Season Surge

March 16, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Moncton Wildcats late-season surge shows no signs of slowing down after a 13th straight victory Sunday afternoon 6-2 over the Acadie-Bathurst Titan before 7,800 Avenir Centre fans.

Goaltender Rudy Guimond made 22 saves to preserve his undefeated 15-0 record. Captain Markus Vidicek led the Moncton offence with his 37th goal and added three assists for a 4-point afternoon. Winger Alex Mercier poured in two more goals - that's 5 in 2 games - giving him 28 to date. Julius Sumpf also scored twice (25th & 26th) - his first tally a shorthanded breakaway. Vincent Collard added his 25th goal.

Maxime Cote played a strong game with three assists.

Moncton moves to 104 points this season with 51 wins. The Cats have two games left in the regular season.

THREE STARS:

1 #26 JULIUS SUMPF (2G)

2 #10 ALEX MERCIER (2G)

3 #6 MARKUS VIDICEK (1G, 3A)

Fan Appreciation Night unfolds this Friday, March 21, against the Halifax Mooseheads. The Cats will honor 20 year-olds Markus Vidicek, Dyllan Gill and Mathis Rousseau, all in their final QMJHL season.

On Saturday, the Cats visit Bathurst at 4pm for the last regular season home game for the Titan franchise.

Join Marty Kingston for all the action on CHL TV and the Cats Radio Network- INSPIRE 105.1 FM.

