Mooseheads Rally to Top Eagles on Sunday in Halifax

March 16, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Quinn Kennedy's shot with 3:15 remaining was the winner as the Halifax Mooseheads rallied from down 3-1 to top the Cape Breton Eagles 5-3 Sunday afternoon in Halifax. Caylen Blake led the way for Halifax with two goals.

- Jacob Newcombe & Cam Squires each scored an added an assist for the Eagles, while Luke Patterson added a short handed goal.

- Jacob Steinman picked up the win, stopping 28 of 31 shots. Jakub Milota took the loss, stopping 30 of 34 in addition to the empty net goal.

- By assisting on Liam Kilfoil's goal late in the second period, Halfiax defenseman Brady Schultz set a record for most career points by a Halifax Mooseheads defenseman with 151. He added his 152nd point by assisting on Blake's tying goal as well.

- Following Bathurst's loss to Moncton, it is official that the Eagles will play the Baie-Comeau Drakkar in the opening round of the QMJHL playoffs. It is unknown who will have home ice advantage in the series, as the Eagles trail Baie-Comeau by two points in the standings with each team having two games left to play.

- With the win, Halifax clinched a playoff spot.

The Eagles got off to the start they wanted- drawing an early power play and scoring before the first minute was over. Joey Henneberry won the faceoff, sent the puck back to Tomas Lavoie who moved it to Squires, and Newcombe was there for the rebound.

The next two goals would also be scored during the same power play, in the second period, after a video review upheld a four minute double minor to Cape Breton's Will Murphy. Patterson doubled the Eagles lead, racing in on a breakaway to beat Steinman. Before the first half of the double minor was over, Blake countered for Halifax.

The Eagles completed the first successful kill of the game by killing the second half of the minor, and then took a 3-1 lead when Squires finished a three way passing play. The Eagles looked to be getting out of the period with a two goal lead, but a puck snuck throu Milota and Kilfoil pushed it over the goal line with less than a second left to play.

Perhaps with momentum carrying over to the following period, Blake's game tying goal came before the five minute mark, converting Schultz's second assist on a cross-crease pass. Then both teams would get an opportunity to break the tie with a power play, but the score remained 3-3 with seven minutes to play.

Halifax took their first lead when Kennedy took a shot from the right boards that went through a screen, going by Milota and making the score 4-3. In the final 70 seconds, Milota was lifted for an extra attacker, but the Eagles couldn't get any closer. Halifax forward Shawn Carrier was able to get the puck out of the zone, winning the race to it and getting an empty netter to seal the win for the home side.

The Eagles will begin their final road trip of the season as they visit Saint John for a pair of games against the Sea Dogs. Puck drop on Friday night is 7 PM.

The game is available for purchase on https://shorturl.at/csJ0Z and you can also hear all the action on 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Brady Schultz (Halifax) 2 assists

2. Caylen Blake (Halifax) 2 goals

3. Jacob Newcombe (Cape Breton) 1 goal, 1 assist

Scratches For Cape Breton: Nathan Plouffe (injury), Logan Quinn (injury), Lucas Romeo (injury), Lewis Gendron (injury)

Scratches For Halifax: Eddy Doyle (Injury), Cade Moser

Final Shots On Goal: 35-31 in favour of Halifax

Cape Breton Power Play: 1/3

Halifax Power Play: 1/5

