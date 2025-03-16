Islanders Shut out Saint John, Gain Two Points on the Titan

March 16, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







In front of a packed house of 3,620 fans, the Charlottetown Islanders delivered a statement performance. Shutting out the Saint John Sea Dogs 4-0 in a crucial late-season matchup.

With just three games left in the regular season, the Isles continue their playoff push. Now sitting just three points behind the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, whom they will face next in a pivotal showdown.

1st Period: A Fast Start Fuels the Isles

The energy inside the Eastlink Centre was electric from puck drop, and the Isles matched the intensity with an explosive start. Just 2 minutes in, Charlottetown went to the powerplay, and wasted no time taking advantage. Pavel Simek rifled home the opening goal at 3:12, assisted by Matt Butler and Simon Hughes, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Less than 2 minutes later, Nathan Leek sprung his fellow Ontarian, Kyle Powers, on a 2-on-1 and Powers made no mistake. Doubling the Isles' lead to 2-0.

The Islanders controlled the pace for much of the period, outshooting the Sea Dogs and carrying a well-earned 2-goal lead into the intermission.

2nd Period: Isles Continue to Press

The Islanders faced a bit of pushback from Saint John early in the second, but goaltender Donald Hickey stood tall. Keeping the Sea Dogs off the board.

A high-sticking penalty to Nikita Voyaga tested the Isles' special teams, but they shut down the Sea Dogs' powerplay once again.

At 11:18, Ethan Montroy extended Charlottetown's lead to 3-0, blasting a shot from the point for his 3rd goal in his last 2 games. Kyle Powers picked up an assist on the tally, continuing his strong night.

The Isles controlled the play for the rest of the period, outshooting and outscoring the Sea Dogs heavily through 40 minutes.

3rd Period: Locking It Down

Any hopes of a Sea Dogs comeback were quickly extinguished when Will Shields made it 4-0 just 2 minutes into the final frame. Matt Butler and Pavel Simek collected their 2nd points of the night on the play, capping off a dominant performance from the Isles.

Donald Hickey shut the door the rest of the way, stopping all 24 shots he faced to secure his 2nd career QMJHL shutout. Charlottetown's penalty kill also stepped up in a big way, going a perfect 5-for-5 and frustrating Saint John's powerplay all night long.

One Game, One Wish - A Special Night in Charlottetown

The Islanders not only delivered on the ice, but they also made an impact off of it, hosting One Game, One Wish in support of Make-A-Wish. It was a truly inspiring evening, and fans can stay tuned for an update on how much was raised.

The game-worn Batman jerseys are now up for auction, with 100% of the proceeds going to Make-A-Wish.

Next Up: The Biggest Game of the Season

With this massive win, the Islanders now sit just 3 points behind Acadie-Bathurst. The two teams will clash next week in Charlottetown in what will undoubtedly be the biggest game of the season.

The Titan suffered a tough loss to Moncton tonight, setting the stage for a high-stakes battle at the Eastlink Centre.

Final Score: Charlottetown 4, Saint John 0

Shots on Goal: Charlottetown 34, Saint John 24

Three Stars:

1st Star: Donald Hickey (24-save shutout)

2nd Star: Kyle Powers (1G, 1A)

3rd Star: Pavel Simek (1G, 1A)

Don't miss next week's showdown against Bathurst-it's shaping up to be an all-out battle for playoff positioning!

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.