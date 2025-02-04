Wenatchee Wild Open Sales of 2025-26 Season Tickets, Playoff Packages

WENATCHEE, Wash. - With the Wenatchee Wild in the hunt for a 2024-25 Western Hockey League playoff spot, the club is doing the appropriate advance planning for the postseason, as well as the 2025-26 season to come.

The Wild are excited to announce details for 2025 playoff packages and 2025-26 season tickets, both of which went on sale to the public Tuesday morning. Playoff packages are available for $240, which covers the maximum of 16 possible WHL postseason home games. Playoff packages must be purchased in full - any unused funds covering home playoff games that are not played will be applied first to past unpaid season ticket balances, and then as a deposit for 2025-26 season ticket purchases. Single-game ticket prices in the 2025 WHL playoffs are set at $20 for any seat in the Town Toyota Center seating bowl, making the purchase of a playoff package a significant savings compared to buying playoff tickets game-by-game at the walk-up price. The on-sale date for single-game playoff tickets will be determined after first-round playoff schedules are set.

2025-26 season tickets are also on sale now, with prices starting at just $492 for a 34-game regular-season home schedule, and senior and military discounts are available for Wild Zone tickets. Most season ticket prices remain unchanged from 2024-25, further enhancing the value of a season-ticket purchase for hockey fans in the Wenatchee Valley. Season tickets can be reserved with just a $50 deposit, and payment plans are available.

Numerous benefits are available to season ticket holders, including the "Never a Wasted Ticket" program, which allows season ticket holders to exchange unused season tickets for a single-game ticket during the regular season. Season tickets also come with two single-game "buddy passes" that can be used at any time during the regular season, plus discounts on Wild merchandise, an exclusive gift for season ticket holders, and exclusive events and discounts. Season ticket holders also receive early entry to Town Toyota Center on game nights, and discounts on subscriptions to the WHL Live streaming service to watch home and away games. These are in addition to receiving the same seat for every home game at a significant discount from purchasing tickets for each game individually.

To purchase playoff packages or season tickets, or for more information, call the Wenatchee Wild front office at 509-888-7825, stop into the Wild front office at Town Toyota Center during regular business hours, or visit wenatcheewildhockey.com. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team's website and on the team's social media platforms on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

