Broncos and CMHA Swift Current Team up to Raise Awareness About Mental Health During Upcoming Home Game

February 4, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Broncos and Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), Swift Current Branch are teaming up to raise awareness about the importance of mental health during the Broncos upcoming home game against the Brandon Wheat Kings on February 11.

The Broncos/Wheat Kings game on February 11th at 7:00 P.M. will feature:

A CMHA-run kiosk so fans can learn more about mental health

Videos featuring Broncos players talking about the importance of mental health

Public address announcements about mental health

Ceremonial Puck Drop featuring Board President, Executive Director and members of CMHA Swift Current

The awareness campaign is part of the ongoing commitment by the Broncos and CMHA Swift Current to implement Talk Today. Talk Today provides mental health support to players and raises awareness about mental health and suicide prevention throughout communities across the WHL.

A key piece of the Talk Today program has been to educate players about mental health and suicide prevention. Every team has received mental health training specific to suicide prevention. Each team is also now linked to a CMHA Mental Health Coach, who provides support and mental health resources to individuals in need.

"Mental well-being is a crucial part of overall performance, and no one is immune to life's challenges. Athletes train their bodies every day, but mental resilience is just as essential. Talk Today ensures players have the resources and support to stay strong both mentally and physically." said Jeremy Roberts, Executive Director of CMHA Swift Current.

"We're proud to work alongside CMHA Swift Current to bring Talk Today to our community, Mental health is an important conversation, and this event helps raise awareness while reinforcing the support available for our players, fans, and the entire community." said Dominic LePan, Senior Manager of Business Operations of the Broncos.

Tickets for the game are still available, with individual adult tickets starting at $23.00 and youth tickets at $11.50.

For ticket information, contact (306) 773-1509 Ext. 1.

Read more about Talk Today https://talktoday.ca/

