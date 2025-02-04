Game Preview: Cougars at Americans

KENNEWICK, WA - The Prince George Cougars will try to extend their win streak to four games on Tuesday when they visit the Tri-City Americans.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 4

Puck Drop: 7:05 pm

Watch: WHL Live

Listen: 94.3 The Goat

Cougars Record: 28-15-3-2 (61 Points / 4th - Western Conference / 2nd - BC Division)

Cougars Last Game: A 5-2 win over the Tri-City Americans on Saturday, Feb 1

Americans Record: 23-20-4-1 (51 Points / 7th - Western Conference / 4th - US Division)

Americans Last Game: A 5-2 loss to the Cougars on Saturday, Feb. 1

Last Game...

- For the fourth consecutive game, the Cougars allowed 30 or less shots. The Cats also won their third straight game

- Riley Heidt tied Mark Morrison's all-time record of 235 career assists. He is now one helper away from being the franchise leader.

- Koehn Ziemmer scored his 119th career goal, now putting him one behind alumnus Chase Witala who holds the PG Cougars record (120).

- Josh Ravensbergen earned his 24th win of the season, stopping 21 out of 23. He now ranks 2nd in the WHL in wins.

We've Got The Power...

- Prince George enters tonight's game with power-play goals in four of their last five games. Throughout the three-game win streak, the Cougars have found the back of the net at least once on the man advantage.

- Koehn Ziemmer leads all Cougars in power-play goals with 10.

In Net...

- Cougar goaltender Josh Ravensbergen, the #1 ranked draft eligible goaltender in North America per NHL Central Scouting, has started the last eight games for Prince George. In those eight contests, 'The Berger' has won four his last five coming into tonight.

- Conversely, should the team elect to go to Cooper Michaluk, he has victories in three of his last four starts. His last win came on January 4th making 24 saves on 24 shots against Seattle for his first WHL shutout.

On the Other Side...

The Americans head into tonight's game with a 2-6-2 record in their last ten games. 13 of their 23 wins this season have occured on home ice at the Toyota Centre. Tri-City is 13-8-2-1 on home ice.

Tri-City will be without the duties of defenceman and Utah Hockey Club prospect Terrell Goldsmith who has been assessed a two-game suspension for his hit on Ben Riche on Saturday at the CN Centre.

Colorado Avalanche forward Max Curranhas propelled the American offence all season long. He leads all American skaters in scoring (16-34-50 in 45 GP). He enters tonight with points in 9 of his last 10 games.

Injury/Roster Updates:

- Forward Ben Riche suffered an upper-body injury on Feb.1. He will not be in the Cougars' line-up tonight.

- Corbin Vaughan will serve the third game of his 10 game suspension that occurred Jan. 28 at the CN Centre against Swift Current.

What's Next After This Game?

- The Cats will head to the Okanagan following tonight's game to get ready for the Kelowna Rockets on Friday.

- Next Game: Friday, February 7 at Kelowna | 7:05 pm

- Next Home Game: Friday, February 14 vs. Everett | 7:00 pm | Tickets | Upcoming Feature Games

