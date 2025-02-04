Rockets Head Off To Victoria For Pair Of Weekday Games Against Royals

The Kelowna Rockets will be taking on a familiar foe as they travel to Victoria for a pair of weekday games against the Royals on February 4 and 5.

The Rockets come into the game off the back of a 6-3 home loss to the Swift Current Broncos on Saturday at Prospera Place. Kelowna got goals from Jackson Gillespie, who scored twice as well as Dawson Gerwing in the loss.

ROYALS

The Royals come into Tuesday night having split their previous two games. The Royals fell 5-1 at the hands of the Spokane Chiefs before rebounding for a 2-1 victory over Portland Winterhawks on Feb. 1.

ROCKETS ROSTER AND INJURY UPDATE

The Rockets were dealt a blow when it was announced that captain Max Graham would be out indefinitely due to undergoing successful knee surgery. The Rockets have already been out without star forward Tij Iginla who underwent successful hip surgery earlier in the season.

Defenceman Gabriel Guilbault is out day-to-day with a lower body injury.

ROCKET TO WATCH

Jackson Gillespie scored twice on Saturday in Kelowna's loss to Swift Current. It is the second time this season he's put up a two-goal performance.

The last time Kelowna was in Victoria, goaltender Rhett Stoesser turned aside 49 of 51 shots faced.

ROYALS TO WATCH

Cole Reschny was dynamic in Victoria's most recent meeting with Kelowna, registering two goals and two assists in the victory.

Kenta Isogai was added by the Royals prior to the WHL deadline and has posted 17 points in 10 games since being acquired.

THE LAST TIME THESE TWO MET

VS VIC

The Rockets and Royals last met less than a week ago, where Victoria came away victorious.

SEASON RECORD

VS VIC

Sept. 27 vs VIC - 2-1 L

Oct. 23 vs VIC - 4-3 SOL

Dec. 7 at VIC - 4-2 W

Dec. 8 at VIC - 4-1 W

Jan. 29 vs VIC - 11-1 L

Feb. 4 at VIC - @ 7:05 PM

Feb. 5 at VIC - @ 7:05 PM

Mar. 19 vs VIC - @ 7:05 PM

WATCH AND LISTEN

Radio broadcast

Rockets games will be broadcast on 104.7 FM the Lizard this season with Regan Bartel calling all of the action.

Don't forget to download the RocketFAN app and visit rocketfan.ca for more exclusive Rockets content from Pattison. Fans can stream the radio broadcast of all Rockets games on the app.

Online video stream

All Rockets games will be available on WHL Live. WHL Live on is available to fans anywhere in the world, providing high-quality streaming of WHL games on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV platforms, via mobile with iOS and Android, and on web using Safari or Google Chrome web browsers. Visit watch.chl.ca for complete details and subscription options.

Six and twelve game Mini Packs for the Kelowna Rockets season are now on sale through Select Your Tickets.

