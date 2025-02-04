Warriors and Wild Tango in Only Meeting of the Season

LAST GAME... Saskatoon scored two goals in the third period and handed the Warriors a narrow 3-2 loss Sunday at SaskTel Centre. Riley Thorpe and Pavel McKenzie had one goal each, Krzysztof Macias, Luke Moroz, Owen Berge, and Ethan Hughes had one assist each, and Josh Banini made 34 saves. Moose Jaw was 1-for-2 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Degagne called up... The Warriors have called up 16-year-old defenceman Will Degagne. This season with the Saskatoon Blazers (SMAAAU18HL), he is second in team scoring with 12 goals, 27 assists, and 39 points in 33 games and is the second-highest-scoring defenceman in the league. Degagne was drafted in the 2nd round, 38th overall, at the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

Career year for Ziprick... 19-year-old defenceman Aiden Ziprick has 10 goals, 25 assists, and 35 points in 49 games, setting new single-season career highs in all three categories. Last year with Lethbridge and Moose Jaw, Ziprick had one goal, eight assists, and nine points in 54 games.

Semeniuk setting a new standard... 19-year-old Ethan Semeniuk has 13 goals, seven assists, and 20 points in 34 games this season. His 13 goals surpass his single-season high set in 2022 - 2023. He is four points back of his single-season high of 24 from last season.

January recap... In thirteen games last month, the Warriors posted a record of 2-9-1-1. They were 1-5-1-1 at home and 1-4 on the road. They averaged 2.2 goals a game and 4.7 goals against. The power play was 9-for-38 (23.7%) and the penalty kill allowed 13 goals on 45 opportunities (71.1%).

Shots... In 49 games this season, the Warriors have been outshot by the opponent 39 times, the most in the WHL. In these games, their record is 5-30-2-2. Moose Jaw has outshot its opponents in eight games; their record is 4-2-2.

Opposition Preview... The Wenatchee Wild start the week with a record of 17-26-3-1 and sit 10th in the Western Conference. They are 2-8 in their last ten games, they have lost four straight games, and are coming off a 5-2 loss in Prince Albert last Saturday. Evan Friesen leads the Wild with 21 goals and 47 points, Miles Cooper has 17 goals and 40 points, and Shaun Rios and Reid Andresen have 34 points each.

2024 - 2025 vs. Wenatchee... This is the only meeting of the season between the Warriors and Wild, and it is the first-ever game they will play in Moose Jaw.

Last season in Wenatchee, the Warriors skated to a 3-0 win on March 3, 2024. Jagger Firkus scored a goal and three points, Atley Calvert and Brayden Yager each scored one goal, and Jackson Unger recorded the shutout.

Central Scouting... Five Moose Jaw Warriors appear on NHL Central Scouting's mid-term rankings. Lynden Lakovic is 12th among North American skaters, Noah Degenstein is 143rd, Connor Schmidt sits 206th, and Aiden Ziprick is 221st. Import forward Dominik Pavlik is ranked 60th among international skaters.

Streaking

Connor Schmidt has 1-0-1pts in the last three games

Ethan Semeniuk has 7-2-9pts in the last 13 games

Pavel McKenzie has 2-2-4pts in the last six games

Aiden Ziprick has 0-2-2pts in the last five games

Owen Berge has 0-2-2pts in the last three games

Riley Thorpe has 1-1-2pts in the last three games

Krzysztof Macias has 3-1-4pts in the last six games

Milestone Watch

Connor Schmidt is four games away from 100 for his career

Krzysztof Macis is one game away from 100 for his career

Ethan Semeniuk is six games away from 200 for his career

