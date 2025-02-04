Rockets Set For RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night For Children's Miracle Network This Saturday

The Kelowna Rockets are excited to announce RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children's Miracle Network on Saturday, February 8th at 6:05 PM against the Tri-City Americans.

The Rockets will be wearing special edition Paw Patrol jerseys for the game. The jerseys will be worn in-game and auctioned off online with the proceeds going towards the BC Children's Hospital.

JERSEY AUCTION DETAILS

The auction will open on Saturday at 12:00 pm PT and go through until Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 5:00 pm PT.

The Auction is in Canadian dollars, items can only be shipped within Canada and to the United States. Winners will be contacted directly by the Kelowna Rockets organization for payment following the auction. Please note there is NO combined shipping option. A shipping fee for each jersey will be applied.

RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children's Miracle Network debuted during the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season - a charitable initiative driven by RE/MAX in partnership with Paramount Global, the parent company of global kids and family brand Nickelodeon.

The first two seasons of RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Nights for Children's Miracle Network have raised nearly $300,000 with funds supporting local children's hospital foundations in Western Canada, including the BC Children's Hospital, Stollery Children's Hospital, Alberta Children's Hospital, Jim Pattison Children's Hospital, and Children's Hospital of Manitoba.

RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Nights for Children's Miracle Network return to WHL arenas with the fun, irreverent energy and characters of some of Nickelodeon's most popular franchises, including SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, PAW Patrol (produced by Spin Master Entertainment), and DORA, among others.

In all 16 of the WHL's Canadian markets, WHL Clubs will celebrate a Nickelodeon theme night, complete with special theme jerseys, branded creative, giveaway items, and in-game activations.

"RE/MAX has been a supporter of Children's Miracle Network for 32 years, and we're always exploring creative ways to contribute to this important cause," said Christopher Alexander, President of RE/MAX Canada. "We're excited to continue our longstanding partnership with the Western Hockey League, and see the puck drop on a third season of RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children's Miracle Network campaign. In the last two years, we've raised nearly $300,000 to support children's hospital foundations in Western Canada, and we can't wait to see this new season play out!"

"Helping kids get back to being kids is at the heart of what we do," said Adam Starkman, President and CEO of Canada Children's Hospital Foundations. "We're thrilled to put kids first with a fun-filled night of games, videos, music, hockey and beloved Nickelodeon characters. For over 30 years, RE/MAX has been a key partner of Children's Miracle Network - teaming up with the Western Hockey League is just another way RE/MAX supports children's hospitals across Western Canada. 100 per cent of donations help kids in your community get the treatment, care, and special equipment they need."

The funds raised through Children's Miracle Network programs go directly to local children's hospital foundations. Powered by donor support, Canada's children's hospitals are providing the best care to children and their families through groundbreaking research and discovery, life-changing innovations, and healing environments that make the hospital experience less overwhelming for families.

RE/MAX has partnered with Children's Miracle Network for over 30 years.

"The WHL is thrilled to launch the third season of RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Nights for Children's Miracle Network," commented WHL Commissioner Dan Near. "Alongside the WHL's longest standing corporate sponsor, RE/MAX, we are pleased to support Children's Miracle Network and generate important funds for children's hospitals across Western Canada. RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Nights for Children's Miracle Network has become a highlight for WHL fans."

TICKETS

Single-game tickets for all Rockets games are on sale at Select Your Tickets.

Tickets for Rockets games are only available at Select Your Tickets, they are the official provider of Rockets tickets. To view pricing and a seating map please click here.

Tickets can be purchased:

Online at selectyourtickets.com

By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-762-5050

Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Prospera Place box office. The box office is open 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and opens at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday home game days.

