Wenatchee Wild Acquire Defenseman Kovacs from Prince Albert Raiders

August 22, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Defenseman Easton Kovacs with the Prince Albert Raiders

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild have announced a trade with the Prince Albert Raiders of the Western Hockey League (WHL), acquiring 2004-born defenseman Easton Kovacs from Prince Albert in exchange for a fifth-round selection in the 2028 WHL Prospects Draft.

A native of Delta, British Columbia, Kovacs brings four years of WHL experience to the Wild, appearing in 178 games while notching five goals and 15 assists for the Raiders, Seattle Thunderbirds and Lethbridge Hurricanes. He also made his WHL playoff debut, playing all five games in Prince Albert's first-round playoff series against the Saskatoon Blades and posting a goal and an assist.

The Wenatchee Wild proudly welcome Easton Kovacs to the Wild family.

