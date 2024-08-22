Wenatchee Wild Acquire Defenseman Kovacs from Prince Albert Raiders
August 22, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Wenatchee Wild News Release
Defenseman Easton Kovacs with the Prince Albert Raiders
(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Prince Albert Raiders)
WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild have announced a trade with the Prince Albert Raiders of the Western Hockey League (WHL), acquiring 2004-born defenseman Easton Kovacs from Prince Albert in exchange for a fifth-round selection in the 2028 WHL Prospects Draft.
A native of Delta, British Columbia, Kovacs brings four years of WHL experience to the Wild, appearing in 178 games while notching five goals and 15 assists for the Raiders, Seattle Thunderbirds and Lethbridge Hurricanes. He also made his WHL playoff debut, playing all five games in Prince Albert's first-round playoff series against the Saskatoon Blades and posting a goal and an assist.
The Wenatchee Wild proudly welcome Easton Kovacs to the Wild family.
Images from this story
|
Defenseman Easton Kovacs with the Prince Albert Raiders
(Prince Albert Raiders)
