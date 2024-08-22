2024 Training Camp Schedule, Presented by Craven Farm
August 22, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Silvertips Training Camp, presented by Craven Farm, is open to the public!
Camp will consist of three teams, each named for three Everett Silvertips alums that are currently active in the National Hockey League: Dustin Wolf ('17-21), goaltender for the Calgary Flames; Olen Zellweger ('19-23), defenseman for the Anaheim Ducks; and Connor Dewar ('15-19), forward for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Sunday's Grey & Grey Game will also coincide with a Meet Your Seat event, in which new Season Ticket Holders or accounts looking to switch seat locations are encouraged to walk the arena and get a first-hand look at their new seats. Silvertips ticket representatives will be available on the main concourse.
Below is a schedule of events that are free for fans to attend:
Thursday, Aug. 29
9:00 AM - Skills Session: Team Wolf
10:15 AM - Skills Session: Team Zellweger
11:30 AM - Skills Session: Team Dewar
4:00 PM - Practice: Team Zellweger
5:15 PM - Game: Team Dewar vs Team Wolf
Friday, Aug. 30
9:00 AM - Practice: Team Dewar
10:15 AM - Game: Team Zellweger vs Team Wolf
4:00 PM - Practice: Team Wolf
5:15 PM - Game: Team Zellweger vs Team Dewar
Saturday, Aug. 31
9:00 AM - 3-on-3 Game: Team Zellweger vs Team Wolf
10:00 AM - 3-on-3 Game: Team Dewar vs Team Wolf
11:00 AM - 3-on-3 Game: Team Zellweger vs Team Dewar
4:30 PM - Prospects Game
Sunday, Sep. 1 (Meet Your Seat Day)
9:25 AM - Warmups
10:00 AM - Annual Green & Grey Game
Fans are directed to enter through the main arena doors on Hewitt Avenue for all Training Camp activities. Skills sessions, practices and 3-on-3 games will last approximately one hour, while full games will last approximately two hours.
Camp rosters will be released to the public on Wednesday, Aug. 28.
