FAQ: A 2024 Preseason Timeline

August 22, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







The 2024-25 season is right around the corner! Before we drop the puck, here's a timeline of what's on the horizon...

Aug. 29-Sep. 1: Training Camp, presented by CRAVEN FARM. Select camp training sessions and games will be open to the public. Exact schedule and rosters to be determined.

Sunday, Sep. 1: Meet Your Seat. First-time Season Ticket Holder? Looking to make a change to your seat location? Come walk the Arena during the annual Training Camp Green & Grey Game! Silvertips ticket representatives will be available to assist and answer any questions. Event begins at 9:30 a.m. Please enter through the main arena doors on Hewitt Avenue.

Sep. 6-8, 12: Everett Preseason Tournament, presented by SNOHOMISH COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT. Get an early glimpse at Landon DuPont and the 2024-25 Everett Silvertips at the Everett Preseason Classic! All six U.S. Division teams will participate in six games over three days, with a bonus game on Thursday the 12th against the Seattle Thunderbirds! Preseason Tickets ON SALE NOW - CLICK TO PURCHASE

Tuesday, Sep. 17: Season Ticket Pickup Party. Full and partial season tickets (34-, 22- and 14-game packs) will be available for pickup at Angel of the Winds Arena with opportunities to meet and greet Silvertips players and staff! Exact timing details to follow.

Saturday, Sep. 21: Home Opener. The Everett Silvertips host the Vancouver Giants at 6:05 p.m. to kick off the 2024-25 season! Be in your seat early for a special player introduction ceremony. Tickets for the Home Opener as well as all individual game tickets expected to be on sale the first week of September.

Questions? Call the Silvertips office at 425-252-5100.

