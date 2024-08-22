Americans Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster

August 22, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans general manager Bob Tory announced today the full list of players who are attending training camp, which begins next week. The roster includes 33 forwards, 20 defensemen and six goaltenders. The players will be broken up into three teams, Red, Navy and Silver, next week.

Below is the full list of player attending training camp.

Note: Maxmillian Curran and Lukas Matecha will be arriving at a later date due to their participation in the Five Nations Tournament.

FOWARDS PLAYER BIRTH YEAR HOMETOWN 2023-24 TEAM

Carter MacAdams 2004 Langley, BC Tri-City Americans

Jake Sloan 2004 Leduc, AB Tri-City Americans

Brandon Whynott 2004 Langley, BC Tri-City Americans

Drew Freer 2005 Calgary, AB Tri-City Americans

Jake Gudelj 2005 North Vancouver, BC Tri-City Americans

Nicholas Anisimovicz 2006 Calgary, AB Tri-City Americans

Camerin Cardona 2006 Anaheim, CA Tri-City Americans

Maxmillian Curran 2006 Prague, Czechia Tri-City Americans

Gavin Garland 2006 Calgary, AB Calgary Canucks (AJHL)

Jordan Gavin 2006 Surrey, BC Tri-City Americans

Kale Margolis 2006 Kinistino, SK Prince Albert Mintos/Americans

Grady Martin 2006 Oyen, AB Prince Albert Raiders

Clayton Gillmore 2007 West Kelowna, BC Okanagan Rockets (BCEHL U18)

Cash Koch 2007 Calgary, AB Tri-City Americans

Jackson Roberts 2007 Cranbrook, BC NAX U17 (CSSHL)

Ryker Rougeau 2007 Grand Forks, BC PCHA U18 (CSSHL)

Ben Fragle 2008 Trail, BC OHA U17 Black (CSSHL)

Ryan Gibbs 2008 Moose Jaw, SK Moose Jaw Warriors U18 (SMAAAHL)

Carter Kingerski 2008 Headingly, MB Winnipeg Wild U18 (MU18HL)

Hayden Laing 2008 Kelowna, BC Okanagan Rockets (BCEHL U18)

Rowan McCord 2008 Kennewick, WA Bishop Kearney U15 (High School)

Jesse McKinnon 2008 St. Albert, AB St Albert Raiders U18 (AEHL U18)

Mason Mykichuk 2008 East St. Paul, MB Winnipeg Thrashers U18 (MU18HL)

Cruz Pavao 2008 Calgary, AB Edge School Prep U18 (CSSHL)

Andrew Borchers 2009 Pasco, WA Tri-City Jr Americans U18

Hudson Champagne 2009 Brandon, MB Brandon Wheat Kings U15 (WAAA U15)

Seth Garofalo 2009 Calgary, AB Calgary Bisons U15 (AEHL U15)

Kade Jensen 2009 Strathmore, AB Okotoks Oilers U15 (AEHL U15)

Alex Laing 2009 Langley, BC Delta Hockey Academy U15 (CSSHL)

Crew Martinson 2009 Olds, AB Red Deer Rebels U15 (AEHL U15)

Trae Peterson 2009 Sturgis, SK Sask East Oilers U15 (SAAHL U15)

Grady Schaefer 2009 Orange, CA Anaheim Jr Ducks U14

Owen Wiemer 2009 Calgary, AB Edge School U15 Varsity (CSSHL)

DEFENSEMEN PLAYER BIRTH YEAR HOMETOWN 2023-24 TEAM

Terrell Goldsmith 2005 Fort St. James, BC Prince Albert Raiders

Carter Savage 2005 Surrey, BC Tri-City Americans

Austin Zemlak 2005 Stony Plain, AB Victoria Royals

Ismail Abougouche 2006 Lac-La-Biche, AB Kelowna Rockets/Edmonton Oil Kings

Merrek Arpin 2006 Calgary, AB Tri-City Americans

Jaxen Adam 2007 Cochrane, AB International Hockey Academy U18 (CSSHL)

Kainoah Brankovic 2007 Port Coquitlam, BC Yale Hockey Academy U18 (CSSHL)

Vincent Rodriguez 2007 West Richland, WA Phoenix Coyotes U16

Drew Smith 2007 Flagstaff, AZ Phoenix Coyotes U16

Jackson Smith 2007 Calgary, AB Tri-City Americans

Jonah Vanderhorst 2007 Winnieg, MB Winnipeg Wild U18

Barrett Berger 2008 Saskatoon, SK Saskatoon Contacts U18 (SMAAAHL)

David Byrne 2008 Calgary, AB Edge School Prep U17 (CSSHL)

Kylen Martens 2008 Kelowna, BC Okanagan Rockets U18 (BCEHL U18)

Aden Bouchard 2009 Airdrie, AB Edge School Prep U15 (CSSHL)

Carter Bylycia 2009 Kamloops, BC Yale Hockey Academy U15 (CSSHL)

Lucas McConnell 2009 Edmonton, AB KC Squires U15 (AEHL U15)

Lukasz McIsaac 2009 Vancouver, BC St. George's Academy U15 (CSSHL)

Jackson Schaefer 2009 Orange, CA Anaheim Jr Ducks U14

Hudson Welsome 2009 Mission Veijo, CA Anaheim Jr Ducks U14

GOALTENDERS PLAYER BIRTH YEAR HOMETOWN 2023-24 TEAM

Kyle Kelsey 2004 Maple Ridge, BC Red Deer/Tri-City Americans

Lukas Matecha 2005 Paradubice, Czechia Tri-City Americans

Nathan Preston 2005 Penticton, BC Princeton Posse/Prince Albert Raiders

Armaan Kaila 2007 Ladner, BC Delta Hockey Academy U18 (CSSHL)

Ryler Gates 2008 Carman, MB Pembina Valley Hawks U18 (MU18HL)

Blake Mumford 2009 Kamloops, BC Thompson Blazers U15 (BCEHL U15)

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from August 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.