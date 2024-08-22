Americans Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster
August 22, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans general manager Bob Tory announced today the full list of players who are attending training camp, which begins next week. The roster includes 33 forwards, 20 defensemen and six goaltenders. The players will be broken up into three teams, Red, Navy and Silver, next week.
Below is the full list of player attending training camp.
Note: Maxmillian Curran and Lukas Matecha will be arriving at a later date due to their participation in the Five Nations Tournament.
FOWARDS PLAYER BIRTH YEAR HOMETOWN 2023-24 TEAM
Carter MacAdams 2004 Langley, BC Tri-City Americans
Jake Sloan 2004 Leduc, AB Tri-City Americans
Brandon Whynott 2004 Langley, BC Tri-City Americans
Drew Freer 2005 Calgary, AB Tri-City Americans
Jake Gudelj 2005 North Vancouver, BC Tri-City Americans
Nicholas Anisimovicz 2006 Calgary, AB Tri-City Americans
Camerin Cardona 2006 Anaheim, CA Tri-City Americans
Maxmillian Curran 2006 Prague, Czechia Tri-City Americans
Gavin Garland 2006 Calgary, AB Calgary Canucks (AJHL)
Jordan Gavin 2006 Surrey, BC Tri-City Americans
Kale Margolis 2006 Kinistino, SK Prince Albert Mintos/Americans
Grady Martin 2006 Oyen, AB Prince Albert Raiders
Clayton Gillmore 2007 West Kelowna, BC Okanagan Rockets (BCEHL U18)
Cash Koch 2007 Calgary, AB Tri-City Americans
Jackson Roberts 2007 Cranbrook, BC NAX U17 (CSSHL)
Ryker Rougeau 2007 Grand Forks, BC PCHA U18 (CSSHL)
Ben Fragle 2008 Trail, BC OHA U17 Black (CSSHL)
Ryan Gibbs 2008 Moose Jaw, SK Moose Jaw Warriors U18 (SMAAAHL)
Carter Kingerski 2008 Headingly, MB Winnipeg Wild U18 (MU18HL)
Hayden Laing 2008 Kelowna, BC Okanagan Rockets (BCEHL U18)
Rowan McCord 2008 Kennewick, WA Bishop Kearney U15 (High School)
Jesse McKinnon 2008 St. Albert, AB St Albert Raiders U18 (AEHL U18)
Mason Mykichuk 2008 East St. Paul, MB Winnipeg Thrashers U18 (MU18HL)
Cruz Pavao 2008 Calgary, AB Edge School Prep U18 (CSSHL)
Andrew Borchers 2009 Pasco, WA Tri-City Jr Americans U18
Hudson Champagne 2009 Brandon, MB Brandon Wheat Kings U15 (WAAA U15)
Seth Garofalo 2009 Calgary, AB Calgary Bisons U15 (AEHL U15)
Kade Jensen 2009 Strathmore, AB Okotoks Oilers U15 (AEHL U15)
Alex Laing 2009 Langley, BC Delta Hockey Academy U15 (CSSHL)
Crew Martinson 2009 Olds, AB Red Deer Rebels U15 (AEHL U15)
Trae Peterson 2009 Sturgis, SK Sask East Oilers U15 (SAAHL U15)
Grady Schaefer 2009 Orange, CA Anaheim Jr Ducks U14
Owen Wiemer 2009 Calgary, AB Edge School U15 Varsity (CSSHL)
DEFENSEMEN PLAYER BIRTH YEAR HOMETOWN 2023-24 TEAM
Terrell Goldsmith 2005 Fort St. James, BC Prince Albert Raiders
Carter Savage 2005 Surrey, BC Tri-City Americans
Austin Zemlak 2005 Stony Plain, AB Victoria Royals
Ismail Abougouche 2006 Lac-La-Biche, AB Kelowna Rockets/Edmonton Oil Kings
Merrek Arpin 2006 Calgary, AB Tri-City Americans
Jaxen Adam 2007 Cochrane, AB International Hockey Academy U18 (CSSHL)
Kainoah Brankovic 2007 Port Coquitlam, BC Yale Hockey Academy U18 (CSSHL)
Vincent Rodriguez 2007 West Richland, WA Phoenix Coyotes U16
Drew Smith 2007 Flagstaff, AZ Phoenix Coyotes U16
Jackson Smith 2007 Calgary, AB Tri-City Americans
Jonah Vanderhorst 2007 Winnieg, MB Winnipeg Wild U18
Barrett Berger 2008 Saskatoon, SK Saskatoon Contacts U18 (SMAAAHL)
David Byrne 2008 Calgary, AB Edge School Prep U17 (CSSHL)
Kylen Martens 2008 Kelowna, BC Okanagan Rockets U18 (BCEHL U18)
Aden Bouchard 2009 Airdrie, AB Edge School Prep U15 (CSSHL)
Carter Bylycia 2009 Kamloops, BC Yale Hockey Academy U15 (CSSHL)
Lucas McConnell 2009 Edmonton, AB KC Squires U15 (AEHL U15)
Lukasz McIsaac 2009 Vancouver, BC St. George's Academy U15 (CSSHL)
Jackson Schaefer 2009 Orange, CA Anaheim Jr Ducks U14
Hudson Welsome 2009 Mission Veijo, CA Anaheim Jr Ducks U14
GOALTENDERS PLAYER BIRTH YEAR HOMETOWN 2023-24 TEAM
Kyle Kelsey 2004 Maple Ridge, BC Red Deer/Tri-City Americans
Lukas Matecha 2005 Paradubice, Czechia Tri-City Americans
Nathan Preston 2005 Penticton, BC Princeton Posse/Prince Albert Raiders
Armaan Kaila 2007 Ladner, BC Delta Hockey Academy U18 (CSSHL)
Ryler Gates 2008 Carman, MB Pembina Valley Hawks U18 (MU18HL)
Blake Mumford 2009 Kamloops, BC Thompson Blazers U15 (BCEHL U15)
