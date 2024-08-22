Bjorkstrand, Blichfeld to Compete for Denmark at 2026 Winter Olympic Qualifiers

August 22, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - While the Portland Winterhawks are preparing for the start of Neely Cup training camp next week, two alumni will be competing for their nation overseas.

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Joachim Blichfeld will skate for Denmark from August 29 - September 1 as they attempt to quality for the 2026 Winter Olympics. Denmark is competing in Group F of the 2024 IIHF Men's Final Olympic Ice Hockey Qualification round against Norway, Great Britain, and Japan. The team that finishes atop the group following the tournament will secure a berth in the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, which will be hosted from February 6-22, 2026, in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

Denmark, the host nation of the four-team tournament, is seeking its second-ever Olympic appearance in ice hockey. The Danes previously made their Olympic debut in 2022 and advanced to the quarterfinal round before losing to Russia. This year's Danish men's national ice hockey team features five Western Hockey League graduates and a handful of current NHL players.

Eight countries have already qualified for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, including host Italy, and the top nations based on the 2023 IIHF World Rankings - Canada, Finland, United States, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, and Czechia.

Bjorkstrand has been a star for his home country throughout his career from the junior to professional ranks. Lat season, he enjoyed a career-best 59-point campaign with the Seattle Kraken and was named to his first NHL All-Star game. The Herning, Denmark native has skated in 545 career regular season NHL games and participated in the two previous Olympic qualifiers with Denmark.

Blichfeld is looking to compete in his first Olympic Games after skating for Denmark throughout his career. Blichfeld played the last two seasons with Växjö Lakers HC of the Swedish Hockey League, producing back-to-back 20-plus point campaigns. Upon graduating from the Winterhawks in 2019, Blichfeld spent three seasons with the San Jose Sharks organization where he recorded 100 points in 138 combined NHL/AHL games.

Bjorkstrand and Blichfeld were each recipients of the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy during their final season with the Winterhawks, which is awarded annually to the WHL's Player of the Year.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from August 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.