All Oil Kings Single Game Tickets on Sale Friday, Fan Favourite Games Return

August 22, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - As the 2024/2025 WHL season approaches, it's time to grab your tickets for some of your favourite Edmonton Oil Kings games!

As of Friday, August 23 at 11 a.m., all single game tickets will be on sale, with some of the biggest games of the year sure to sell fast! Tickets for Edmonton's first choice for family fun start at just $20 which includes fun for fans of all ages at Rogers Place. You can get yours through Ticketmaster.

It all starts with the Home Opener on Saturday, September 28 as the Calgary Hitmen come to town for a matinee, 2 p.m. puck drop. Everyone in attendance will receive a set of Oil Kings thundersticks to help fans get loud as they meet the Oil Kings roster for the coming season.

On Thanksgiving Monday, the Oil Kings will host a special Thanksgiving Day matinee against the Vancouver Giants at noon in support of Edmonton's Food Bank. Fans are encouraged to bring boxes of macaroni and cheese to use as noisemakers during the game and then can donate them on their way out. There will be food hampers setup on the concourse for fans to donate any and all non-perishable food items during game, and cash donations will also be accepted for Edmonton's Food Bank.

The annual Fan Appreciation Night presented by RAM will be on Sunday, March 9, and fans will have the chance to get a mystery Oil Kings bobblehead, along with thousands of other giveaways throughout the night. And just a few days later, the famous Hockey Hooky takes place on March 12 at 11 a.m. against the Calgary Hitmen, with thousands of students from the Edmonton area coming to cheer on the Oil Kings.

Finally, the regular season wraps up with Team Awards being handed out on Sunday, March 23. Who will be the MVP? Who's the Humanitarian of the Year? And Who's the Top Rookie? All those questions and more will be answered prior to game time when the Red Deer Rebels come to town for a 4 p.m. puck drop.

We also can't forget about The Brick's Teddy Bear Toss in support of 630 CHED's Santas Anonymous which is on Sunday, November 24 this season. Tickets went on sale on Tuesday for the biggest game of the year, and you'll want to make sure you're in attendance!

A full schedule of promotional nights and giveaways will be released in the coming weeks. Fans can look forward to more theme nights, more giveaways and more family fun than ever before.

The Oil Kings are Edmonton's first choice for family fun with great seats starting at $20 and season seats for as low as $9 per-game for an entire season of thrilling WHL action!

