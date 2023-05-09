Wells Homers in Fourth Straight, Patriots Win Their Fifth Straight

The Somerset Patriots won their fifth straight game by a score of 8-4 over the Portland Sea Dogs on Tuesday night at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine.

Now with a record of 18-9, the Patriots have moved a season-best nine games over .500, moving to within a half-game of the Sea Dogs for first place in the Eastern League. The Patriots have now won 12 of their last 15 games.

The win improves Somerset to 6-0 in their six series-opening games this season. The Patriots homered three times in a game for the third consecutive game and the seventh total time this season.

Somerset's seven extra-base hits were a new season-high and they stole six bases in the game, one shy of their season high.

RHP Blas Castano (5.0 IP, 2 ER, 4 H, 1 BB, 6 K) earned his third consecutive win, improving to 3-0.

C Austin Wells (2-for-5, 2 RBI, 2 R, HR, 2 K) hit the Patriots' last of three home runs in the game in the fifth inning.

Wells has now homered in four consecutive games and he has hit safely in all six games played since coming off the injured list. He added a double in the seventh inning, making for his first multi-hit game of the season.

As part of a double-steal, Wells stole home in the seventh inning, improving to a perfect 17-for-17 on steal attempts in his career.

2B Caleb Durbin (3-for-5, R, 3 SB) made his Double-A debut, batting fifth and getting the start at second base.

In his Patriots debut, Durbin became just the sixth Patriot this season to collect three hits in a game and the second to collect three stolen bases in a game (Delvin Perez).

CF Everson Pereira (1-for-5, RBI, R, HR, 3 K) hit the second of Somerset's three home runs of the game in the second inning. It was Pereira's first home run since April 8 vs. Harrisburg and it had an exit velocity of 107 mph, traveling an estimated distance of 453 feet.

LF Jasson Dominguez (2-for-5, 2 RBI, 2 R, HR, K) opened up the game's scoring with his fourth home run of the season in the first inning to give the Patriots a 2-0 lead.

Dominguez has now homered in two of his last three games. The performance was Dominguez's third multi-hit game of the season and it extended a season-long hit streak to five games. Dominguez is now 7-for-20 with 7 RBI, 5 R and 2 HR during the streak.

