May 9, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS SPLIT THE SERIES IN AKRON The Sea Dogs lost in the final game of the two week roadtrip on Sunday in Akron, 5-4. Akron took the lead first in the bottom of the second inning after a lead-off solo home run to right center field by Aaron Bracho. Akron was on the board first, 1-0. Portland wasted no time tying it up in the top of the third. Phillip Sikes doubled on a line drive to left field to put Portland in scoring position before a single by Nick Yorke brought Sikes in to score. Portland was on the board and the score evened, 1-1. In the top of the fifth, Christian Koss singled to lead off the inning before stealing second base to record his sixth stolen base of the season. With Koss at second, Tyler McDonough worked a walk to put two runners on. A wild pitch would advance both runners before a single by Sikes brought both runners in to score and Portland took the lead, 3-1. In the top of the sixth, Matthew Lugo hit a lead off single before Stephen Scott singled to put two Sea Dogs on base. A ground out by Edwin Diaz would advance both runners before a passed ball allowed Lugo to score while advancing Scott and Portland added an insurance run, 4-1. In the bottom of the sixth, Johnathan Rodriguez hit a lead off single before Bracho doubled to put two RubberDucks on base. A three-run home run by Korey Holland would clear the bases and Akron tied the ballgame again, 4-4. Akron pulled away in the bottom of the seventh after Lavastida singled before stealing second base to put the RubberDucks in scoring position. A double by Rodriguez would score Lavastida and Akron was on top, 5-4.

GOOD TO BE HOME The Sea Dogs return home after a two-week roadtrip to first Erie, PA then to Akron, OH. Portland took five of the six games in Erie against the Seawolves then split the six-game series against the RubberDucks in Akron.

CHIH-JUNG LIU NAMED EASTERN LEAGUE PITCHER OF THE WEEK Liu pitched a complete game, seven-inning no-hitter in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday, May 5th against the Akron RubberDucks in Akron, Ohio. In seven shutout innings, Liu walked two and struck out six. It was the sixth no-hitter in franchise history, which came one year ago to the day when Brayan Bello tossed a complete-game seven-inning no-hitter at Hadlock Field in game two of a doubleheader against the Reading Fightin Phils. In five games this season, the 24-year-old Liu has notched a 3-1 record with a 3.65 ERA. He has recorded 29 strikeouts over 24.2 innings. Liu a native of Tainan City, Taiwan was signed by the Red Sox as an international free agent on October 22, 2019.

WELCOME TO PORTLAND Prior to tonight's game, C Nathan Hickey, INF Chase Meidroth and P Ryan Zeferjahn were added to Portland's roster. In 18 games with Greenville, Hickey is hitting .294 with six doubles and four home runs. Meidroth is hitting .338 in 20 games with the Greenville Drive with four home runs. Zeferjahn returns to Portland after appearing in six games with the Sea Dogs last year. He was 3-0 with a 0.84 ERA.

SECOND BEST IN MILB Portland's pitching staff currently own the second-lowest ERA through all levels of Minor League Baseball. The Dunedin Blue Jays (Single-A Toronto) lead MiLB with a 2.90 ERA while the Sea Dogs have a 2.92 ERA.

MOST IN THE EASTERN LEAGUE The Sea Dogs lead the Eastern League in stolen bases with 58. The Somerset Patriots have the second-most with 56. Corey Rosier leads the Sea Dogs with 15 stolen bases this year.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 9, 2010 - Kyle Weiland took a no-decision in Portland's 2-1 win, but the righty retired all 15 batters faced. Robert Coello earned his fourth win of the season as the Sea Dogs completed a three-game sweep in New Britain.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Brian Van Belle will take the mound for the Sea Dogs tonight. He last pitched May 3rd at Akron and tossed 5.0 innings allowing two runs on four hits while walking three and striking out three. He gave up his first home run of the season.

