Fisher Cats Bats Awake in Morning Win over R-Phils

(Reading, PA) - A strong offensive day and strong pitching led the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to a 14-2 morning-game win over the Reading FIghtin Phils on Tuesday.

New Hampshire struck first in the top of the first inning. Leo Jiminez led off the game with a single and was followed by back-to-back walks issued by Reading Starter Adam Leverett. With bases loaded, Will Robertson grounded into a fielders choice to make it 1-0 Fisher Cats. Then Orelvis Martinez hit a flair to shallow right that was caught by Oliver Dunn. Trevor Schwecke tug up from third but was thrown out at home by Dunn.

The Fisher Cats weren't done yet. They scored three more runs in the top of the second. Sebastien Espino was hit by a pitch, then Steward Berroa single to put two one. Jiminez reached on a throwing error from Reading third-basemen Matthew Kroon and that scored a run. Trevor Schwecke then walked and Damiano Palmegiani singled to put New Hampshire up 4-0.

The big third inning also chased Leverett from the game in that inning. In a spot start, he went 1.2 innings pitched, gave up two hits, four runs (two earned) and walked two. He was relieved by Cristian Hernandez.

New Hampshire added another run in the fifth. Robertson reached via a double and then came around to score on a single by Dylan Rock. Then, in the sixth the Fisher Cats tacked on four runs thanks to four walks issued by Fightin Phils pitching. The inning was highlighted by base hits from Steward Berroa and Jiminez. The inning ended with the Fisher Cats up 9-1.

In the seventh, Schwecke crushed a two-run shot to dead center to score Jiminez and make it 11-1 New Hampshire. It was the fourth run that Jiminez scored in the game.

An offensive bright spot was a solo home run from Drew Ellis in the bottom of the fifth inning. It was Ellis' third home run in one week and his first one at home as today was his home debut. Aside from Ellis, the Fightins offense was mostly quiet as Paxton Schultz dominated for New Hampshire.

Schultz earned his first win of the season to improve to 1-3 overall. The loss went to Reading's Leverett, who falls to 0-1, after struggling over 1.2 innings pitched.

With the win, New Hampshire improves to 14-13 on the season, while Reading drops its second straight and falls to 10-17 on the season. Reading and Hartford are back on the field Wednesday night at 6:45 p.m. for game two of this week's six-game series. Wednesday through Saturday is slated for 6:45 p.m. starts and Sunday is scheduled for 5:15 p.m.

