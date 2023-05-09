Sea Dogs Drop Series Opener to Somerset 8-4

Portland, Maine- The Somerset Patriots (Yankees) took game one of the six game series 8-4 over the Portland Sea Dogs on Tuesday night at Hadlock Field. The Patriots (18-9) are now just a half game behind the first place Sea Dogs (19-9).

Somerset took the lead early in the top of the first after Trey Sweeney worked a lead off walk to put a runner on. A two-run home run off the bat of Jason Dominguez would put the Patriots on the board first, 2-0.

The Sea Dogs countered in the bottom of the second inning after a lead off double by Stephen Scott (4) put Portland aboard. Corey Rosier would then reach on a fielding error to the shortstop while moving Scott to third base and Portland was threatening. With Phillip Sikes at the plate, a balk would be called on Blas Castano to bring Scott home to score and Portland was on the board, 2-1.

The Patriots plated another run in the top of the third inning when Everson Pereira hit a solo home run over the Maine Monster to extend the lead, 3-1.

In the top of the fourth, Tyler Hardman hit a lead off triple to right field before Anthony Seigler singled to allow Hardman to score. Somerset continued to lead, 4-1.

Somerset continued in the top of the fifth when Dominguez hit a lead off single to put a runner on base. Then, a two-run blast to right center field by Austin Wells would score Dominguez and extend the Somerset lead, 6-1. The inning continued when Caleb Durbin singled to the third base side before going on to steal second base. A walk by Seigler would put two on before a double by Eric Wagaman would score Durbin and Somerset continued to lead, 7-1.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Phillip Sikes crushed a solo home run to left field over the Maine Monster to record his second home run of the season. The solo shot off the bat of Sikes was the eighteenth for Portland collectively. Portland plated another but Somerset continued to lead, 7-2.

In the bottom of the sixth, back-to-back singles would put Portland on base early. Matthew Lugo singled on a line drive to left field before a single by Alex Binelas put Portland in scoring position. A walk drawn by Christian Koss would load the bases before an RBI single by Corey Rosier brought Lugo home to score but Somerset continued to lead, 7-3. With Sikes at the plate, a balk was called on Steven Jennings would bring Binelas home to score but Portland continued to trail, 7-4.

In the top of the seventh, Wells hit a lead off double before a single by Durbin advanced Wells to third base. A double steal executed by the runners brought Wells in to score after stealing home and Somerset continued to lead, 8-4.

Alex Binelas recorded a multi-hit game for Portland going two-for-four with a pair of singles.

Joely Rodriguez struck out three and walked a batter in one inning of work on a MLB rehab assignment.

Somerset starter RHP Blas Castano (3-0, 1.77 ERA) earned the win after tossing 5.0 innings allowing two runs on four hits while walking one and striking out six. Portland starter RHP Brian Van Belle (0-2, 3.12 ERA) was issued the loss after tossing 4.0 innings allowing six runs on seven hits while walking three and striking out five.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field tomorrow, May 10, 2023 for game two of a six-game series against the Somerset Patriots. First pitch for game two is slated for 6:00pm. LHP Shane Drohan (5-0, 0.62 ERA) will take the mound for Portland while Somerset will send RHP Richard Fitts (1-3, 5.20 ERA) to the mound.

