Seven-Run 11th Gives Ducks a 12-6 Win in Altoona

The Akron RubberDucks broke a 5-5 tie with a season-high, seven-run 11th inning for a 12-6 series-opening win over the Altoona Curve at Peoples Natural Gas Field Tuesday night.

Turning Point

With first baseman Joe Naranjo starting the 11th inning at second base, third baseman Gabriel Rodríguez singled to center field, and center fielder Julian Escobedo was hit by a pitch from right-hander Tahnaj Thomas. Shortstop José Tena lifted a sacrifice fly to left field, second baseman Angel Martínez hit an RBI single to deep center field, and catcher Bryan Lavastida grounded an RBI single to center field to make it 8-5. Two batters later, designated hitter Aaron Bracho's popup fell behind third base, scoring two more runs, and left fielder Korey Holland hit a two-run homer to right field, capping the inning with his second home run in as many games.

Mound Presence

Left-hander Joey Cantillo allowed his first home run of the season on a first-inning solo shot by Curve catcher Henry Davis. He also allowed runs in the third and fourth innings before exiting after 3 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on four hits, four walks and four strikeouts. Right-hander Shane McCarthy worked the next 3 2/3 innings, allowing two game-tying solo home runs to right fielder Matt Gorski in the fifth and to Davis in the seventh. Right-hander Trey Benton pitched two scoreless innings, and right-hander Bradley Hanner worked the 10th and 11th innings, yielding one unearned run.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks took their first lead in the third inning, as Tena singled, Martínez doubled, and Lavastida and right fielder Johnathan Rodríguez hit consecutive sacrifice flies. Akron also retook the lead in the fifth inning, as Escobedo singled, Tena walked, and Martínez advanced them with a sacrifice, before a throwing error by shortstop Liover Peguero scored both. In the sixth, four straight walks to begin the inning gave Akron a 5-4 lead.

Notebook

Holland is 6-for-10 with two home runs and five RBIs in his first three Double-A games...The 12 runs were Akron's season high for a single game. Its previous high was seven runs...The RubberDucks are 3-3 in extra innings, including 2-2 on the road...Game Time: 3:23...Attendance: 2,843.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Altoona at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Akron right-hander Tanner Burns (0-1, 3.06 ERA) is scheduled to face the Curve. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

