Yard Goats Complete Greatest Comeback of Season in 11-9 Win

Binghamton, NY- Trailing 9-2 in the seventh inning, the Yard Goats rallied to score nine runs, including a six-run ninth inning, and defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 11-9 on Tuesday night in the first of a seven-game series at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, New York. Hunter Goodman cracked a three-run double, Kyle Datres tied the game with an RBI double, and Warming Bernabel gave Hartford its first lead with a two RBI single to complete the greatest ninth inning comeback of the season. Bladimir Restituyo extended his hit-streak to an Eastern League high 15 consecutive games, and Goodman connected on his EL leading 9th home run. The Yard Goats faced New York Mets RHP Carlos Carrasco who started for Binghamton on a MLB rehab assignment. The win improved the Yard Goats to 9-3 on the road.

The Rumble Ponies got an early lead in the first inning when Jose Peroza smashed a two-run homer off Yard Goats starter Case Williams. It was the first of three home runs for the Binghamton third baseman. After the Yard Goats made it a 2-1 game on Bernabel's RBI single in the second inning the Mets affiliate was able to stretch its lead to 8-1 heading to the sixth inning.

Yard Goats slugger Hunter Goodman cranked a solo home run over the center field fence in the sixth inning to make it 8-2 Binghamton. The Ponies answered with a run in the bottom half of the inning and it was 9-2 heading to the seventh.

It was the 8th and 9th hole batters that ignited both rallies in the seventh and ninth innings. Eddie Diaz singled, Bret Boswell doubled and both scored on hits by Restituyo and Zac Veen in the seventh. Restituyo scored on Goodman's grounder to make it a 9-5 game.

The ninth inning comeback started with singles by Diaz and Boswell and the Yard Goats loaded the bases on an error from a fielder's choice ground ball. After a flyout Goodman scalded a double down the left field line, scoring Diaz, Boswell and Restituyo and making it 9-8. Hunter Parson took over for Dominic Hamel and walked Grant Lavigne. Kyle Datres followed with a double to right field and Goodman scored, tying the game at 9-9. Drew Romo was intentionally walked to load the bases for Warming Bernabel. Bernabel singled to left field, scoring Lavigne and Datres giving the Yard Goats their first lead at 11-9. Austin Kitchen hurled two scoreless innings in relief to earn his second win of the season.

The two teams will play a doubleheader tomorrow at 5:00 PM. Carrasco MLB Rehab Yard Goats OF Bladimir Restituyo extended his hit-streak to 15 consecutive games with an RBI single in the 7th inning. It is the longest current active streak in the Eastern League.

The Yard Goats and Rumble Ponies will play a doubleheader on Wednesday at 5:00 PM at Mirabito Stadium in New York. RHP Mike Ruff will start for the Yard Goats in the first game. The game can be heard on AM 1410 WPOP, FM 100.9 and the iheart radio app. The Yard Goats return home to Dunkin' Park on Tuesday (7:10 PM), and host the Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs. It is Portland's only visit to Hartford this season (Tuesday-Sunday).

