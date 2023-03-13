Weekly Report: March 13, 2023

The Checkers and Islanders locked up in a unique three-game set last week, splitting the series in an array of results.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Team Statistics

Overall record

33-20-3-3

Home record

17-11-1-2

Road record

16-9-2-1

Last week's record

1-1-0-1

Last 10 games

5-3-1-1

Division Standings

3rd

Conference Standings

4th

League Standings

8th

Checkers 2, Islanders 3

Checkers 7, Islanders 1

Checkers 3, Islanders 4 (SO)

Three Stars Of The Week

3rd Star

Mack Guzda

1-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .941 SV%

2nd Star

Zac Dalpe

2g, 2a

1st Star

Gerry Mayhew

2g, 3a

QUICK HITS

PLAYOFF RACE

The Checkers have earned at least one point in the standings in seven of their last 10 games and continue to battle their way up the Atlantic Division standings. Charlotte currently sits three points behind the Bears, who have lost three consecutive contests, for second place in the division - a key spot to be in, because the top two teams in the Atlantic earn a bye past the opening best-of-three round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

On the other side, Springfield and Lehigh Valley have been riding hot streaks of their own and sit tied at 68 points - four behind the Checkers.

CARLSSON CONTINUES TO SHINE

Lucas Carlsson saw his eight-game point streak come to an end on Saturday, but the blue liner remains one of the top offensive threats from the blue line in the AHL. Carlsson leads all defensemen across the league with 15 goals - which also stands as a new franchise record - and has been a model of consistent production for the Checkers. In fact, since Jan. 14 he has only been held off the scoresheet in back-to-back games once. Over that stretch the Swedish defenseman has 25 points in 24 games and has more multi-point games (6) than games without a point (5).

The franchise record for points by a defenseman in a single season is 50, set by Bobby Sanguinetti in 2011-12. Carlsson has 39 points with 13 games remaining.

NO QUIT IN CLT

The Checkers are 4-8-1-1 this season when trailing after two periods. Those 10 points are the second most in that scenario of any team in the AHL, trailing only Providence's 4-4-1-2 mark.

Final frames have been where Charlotte excels this season, with the Checkers posting 74 goals in third periods alone - 30 more than their first period total and 14 more than their second. That third-period total stands as the second-highest in the AHL - trailing only Toronto's 78 - and has been boosted as of late, as the Checkers have recorded at least three goals in the third period three times over their last eight games.

NASH NOTCHES MORE POINTS

Charlotte's leading scorer continues to rack up the points, as Riley Nash has posted 10 points over his last 10 games. That brings the vet's total to 48 points (21g, 27a) in 54 games - setting career highs in goals, assists and points for Nash at any pro level.

HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK

Zac Dalpe found the back of the net with just 61 seconds left to earn a point for Charlotte on Saturday!

RANKS

Lucas Carlsson leads all AHL defensemen in goals (15)

Riley Bezeau ranks third among AHL rookies in penalty minutes (73)

Justin Sourdif is tied for third among AHL rookies in shorthanded points (2)

Matt Kiersted is tied for fourth among AHL defensemen in shorthanded goals (1)

Anthony Bitetto is tied for fourth among AHL defensemen in shorthanded goals (1)

Riley Nash is tied for fifth in the AHL in shorthanded assists (2)

Riley Nash is tied for fifth in the AHL in shorthanded assists (4)

Justin Sourdif is tied for fifth among AHL rookies in shorthanded assists (1)

Connor Bunnaman is tied for sixth in the AHL in shorthanded goals (2)

Riley Nash is tied for sixth in the AHL in shorthanded goals (2)

Santtu Kinnunen is tied for seventh among AHL defensemen in power-play goals (3)

Lucas Carlsson is tied for seventh among AHL defensemen in points (39)

Mack Guzda is tied for seventh among rookie goalies in win (14)

Justin Sourdif is tied for eighth among AHL rookies in shorthanded goals (1)

Patrick Giles is tied for eighth among AHL rookies in shorthanded goals (1)

Lucas Carlsson is tied for eighth among AHL defensemen in game-winning goals (2)

Mack Guzda ranks eighth among rookie goalies in goals-against average (2.85)

Mack Guzda is tied for eighth among rookie goalies in save percentage (.900)

Johnny Ludivg is tied for ninth among AHL rookies in plus-minus (+12)

Lucas Carlsson is tied for 10th in the AHL overall and tied for 7th among defensemen in plus-minus (+20)

Anthony Bitetto is tied for 10th among AHL defensemen in penalty minutes (75)

Johnny Ludvig ranks 10th among AHL rookies in penalty minutes (58)

Transactions

Incoming

None

Outgoing

March 9 - Xavier Cormier - Assigned to Florida (ECHL)

March 9 - Oliver Chau - Released from PTO

By the Numbers

CATEGORY RECORD AHL RANK

Power play 18.1% 20th

Penalty kill 83.9% 5th

Goals per game 3.20 12th

Shots per game 31.80 5th

Goals allowed per game 2.98 t-12th

Shots allowed per game 28.44 4th

Penalty minutes per game 13.37 15th

LEADERS

CATEGORY LEADER(S)

Points Riley Nash (48), Aleksi Heponiemi, Lucas Carlsson (39)

Goals Riley Nash (21), Gerry Mayhew (20), Zac Dalpe (16)

Assists Aleksi Heponiemi (28), Riley Nash (27), Lucas Carlsson (24)

Power play goals Gerry Mayhew (6), Riley Nash, Zac Dalpe (5)

Shorthanded goals Riley Nash, Connor Bunnaman (2), Four tied (1)

Game-winning goals Five tied (3)

Shots on goal Lucas Carlsson (148), Riley Nash (129), Santtu Kinnunen, Gerry Mayhew (126)

Penalty minutes Anthony Bitetto (75), Riley Bezeau (73), Gerry Mayhew (62)

Plus/minus Lucas Carlsson (+20), Riley Nash (+15), Johhny Ludvig (+12)

Wins Mack Guzda (14)

Goals-against average Alex Lyon (2.62)

Save percentage Alex Lyon (.906)

