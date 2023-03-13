Roadrunners to Celebrate First Responder's Day Saturday, March 18

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, AHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, will celebrate First Responder's Day Presented by Fox Sports 1450 AM and iHeartMedia with Support from the Arizona Daily Star on Saturday, March 18, as part of their two-game series against the Calgary Wranglers at Tucson Arena.

Saturday's action begins at 4:30 p.m. MST with the Second Annual First Responder's game between the Tucson Police and Fire Departments. The Tucson Fire Department is seeking their second-straight win after an 8-2 victory last year on Friday, March 18 before the Roadrunners defeated the San Jose Barracuda 4-3 in a shootout later that evening. Fans can purchase a special ticket package that supports the Tucson Police Department or the Tucson Fire Department and their selected charities of Higher Ground or Arizona Burn Foundation by visiting TucsonRoadrunners.com/Support.

Following the matchup between Tucson Police and Tucson Fire, the Roadrunners will host the Calgary Wranglers at 7:00 p.m. MST on Saturday for the second contest of a two-game weekend set. Tucson will be wearing Specialty First Responders Jerseys when they take on the AHL affiliate of the Calgary Flames that will be awarded to winning bidders after the game. All proceeds from the postgame bid to win event with the team will benefit First Tee of Tucson and Roadrunners Community Efforts in Southern Arizona.

During the Roadrunners game, the Sarver Heart Center will be presenting a video demonstration of chest-compression only CPR by Dr. Karl Kern. Chest-compression CPR was founded at the Sarver Heart Center in Tucson, Arizona, after research found that the hands-only, no mouth-to-mouth method doubled a person's chance of survival. Karl Kern, MD is an internationally renowned CPR expert, and he will demonstrate the three steps to save a life during the video presentation: check, call, and compress. Fans can also visit the Sarver Heart Center tables in the Tucson Arena breezeway during the game to learn more about heart health and for CPR demonstrations. Also featured on the videoboard throughout the game will be messages from the Roadrunners thanking First Responders.

In the week leading up to the game, Roadrunners Happy Hour will air on Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. MST on Fox Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app, and will feature Chuck Ryan of the Tucson Fire Department and a special guest from the Tucson Police Department to discuss the matchup. In addition, Saturday's game will be broadcast live in Southern Arizona on The CW Tucson for the Roadrunners fifth televised game of the season. Tucson has earned a standings point in each of their four previous televised contests with a 2-0-2-0 record. March 18 also marks the return of Rudy's Texas B-B-Q Family Packs that include four tickets, four hats and a gift card to Rudy's Texas B-B-Q available at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Rudys.

Along with the Tucson Police Department and Tucson Fire Department, the Roadrunners are also excited to welcome to the Tucson Arena for the games the Tucson Firefighters Association, Local 3838 North Tucson Firefighters Association, and United Fire Equipment Company.

For more information on the First Responder's Day Doubleheader, the full weekend against Calgary, and to purchase tickets, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/Fun.

