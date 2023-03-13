Barracuda Sign Anthony Vincent to ATO

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda, proud AHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks, and general manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed forward Anthony Vincent to an amateur tryout agreement (ATO).

Vincent, 25, has skated in 36 games this year with the Long Island University Sharks, collecting 37 points (17 goals, 20 assists), 78 penalty minutes and an even rating, and is a Hobey Baker Memorial Award candidate. Prior to this season, he spent four years at Holy Cross, appearing in 101 games and totaling 49 points (17 goals, 32 assists), 109 penalty minutes and a plus-one rating.

Before his collegiate career, the six-foot, 190-pound native of Darien, Conn., spent two years with the BCHL's Chilliwack Chiefs.

