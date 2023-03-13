Marody Named AHL Player of the Week

Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Cooper Marody

Lehigh Valley, PA - The American Hockey League announced today that Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Cooper Marody has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending March 12, 2023.

Marody scored six goals and totaled nine points to lead the Phantoms to a sweep of their three-in-three weekend.

On Friday night, Marody scored twice and added an assist as Lehigh Valley earned a 4-1 victory at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. In Saturday's 4-3 win over Belleville, Marody matched a career high with four points, capping his fourth career AHL hat trick with the tying goal in the final minute of regulation before assisting on the game-winner in overtime. And on Sunday afternoon, he tallied a goal and an assist as the Phantoms defeated Utica, 5-2.

Marody has compiled 12 goals and 19 assists for 31 points in 39 games for the Phantoms this season, his fifth pro campaign. He won the AHL's Willie Marshall Award for leading the league in goals in 2020-21, and was an AHL All-Star as a rookie in 2018-19. In 221 career AHL games with Lehigh Valley and Bakersfield, Marody has recorded 79 goals and 127 assists for 206 points.

Originally selected by Philadelphia in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Draft, Marody returned to the Flyers organization as a free agent on July 13, 2022. He has played seven career NHL games with Edmonton, tallying one assist.

Cooper Marody becomes the fifth player from Lehigh Valley to win AHL Player of the Week honors and it is the 20th time a player on the Phantoms franchise has won the award.

Phantoms to win AHL Player of the Week:

Lehigh Valley Phantoms (5)

Cooper Marody - Mar 13, 2023

Max Willman - Feb 28, 2021

Colin McDonald - Jan 31, 2016

Nick Cousins - Mar 15, 2015

Scott Laughton - Oct 19, 2014 (Scored First Goal at PPL Center)

Adirondack Phantoms (2)

Cal Heeter - Jan 15, 2014

Brian Stewart - January 2, 2011

Philadelphia Phantoms (13)

David Laliberte - Apr 5, 2009

Jared Ross - Jan 18, 2009

Ryan Potulny - Nov 11, 2007

Kirby Law - Apr 4, 2004

Antero Niitymaki - Nov 16, 2003

Mark Greig - Oct 7, 2001

Neil Little - Mar 4, 2001

Tomas Divisek - Feb 18, 2001

Peter White - Jan 9, 2000

Mike Maneluk (2nd) - Dec 19, 1999

Richard Park - Nov 29, 1998

Mike Maneluk - Mar 29, 1998

Vaclav Prospal - Nov 10, 1996

