Marody Named AHL Player of the Week
March 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - The American Hockey League announced today that Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Cooper Marody has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending March 12, 2023.
Marody scored six goals and totaled nine points to lead the Phantoms to a sweep of their three-in-three weekend.
On Friday night, Marody scored twice and added an assist as Lehigh Valley earned a 4-1 victory at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. In Saturday's 4-3 win over Belleville, Marody matched a career high with four points, capping his fourth career AHL hat trick with the tying goal in the final minute of regulation before assisting on the game-winner in overtime. And on Sunday afternoon, he tallied a goal and an assist as the Phantoms defeated Utica, 5-2.
Marody has compiled 12 goals and 19 assists for 31 points in 39 games for the Phantoms this season, his fifth pro campaign. He won the AHL's Willie Marshall Award for leading the league in goals in 2020-21, and was an AHL All-Star as a rookie in 2018-19. In 221 career AHL games with Lehigh Valley and Bakersfield, Marody has recorded 79 goals and 127 assists for 206 points.
Originally selected by Philadelphia in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Draft, Marody returned to the Flyers organization as a free agent on July 13, 2022. He has played seven career NHL games with Edmonton, tallying one assist.
Cooper Marody becomes the fifth player from Lehigh Valley to win AHL Player of the Week honors and it is the 20th time a player on the Phantoms franchise has won the award.
Phantoms to win AHL Player of the Week:
Lehigh Valley Phantoms (5)
Cooper Marody - Mar 13, 2023
Max Willman - Feb 28, 2021
Colin McDonald - Jan 31, 2016
Nick Cousins - Mar 15, 2015
Scott Laughton - Oct 19, 2014 (Scored First Goal at PPL Center)
Adirondack Phantoms (2)
Cal Heeter - Jan 15, 2014
Brian Stewart - January 2, 2011
Philadelphia Phantoms (13)
David Laliberte - Apr 5, 2009
Jared Ross - Jan 18, 2009
Ryan Potulny - Nov 11, 2007
Kirby Law - Apr 4, 2004
Antero Niitymaki - Nov 16, 2003
Mark Greig - Oct 7, 2001
Neil Little - Mar 4, 2001
Tomas Divisek - Feb 18, 2001
Peter White - Jan 9, 2000
Mike Maneluk (2nd) - Dec 19, 1999
Richard Park - Nov 29, 1998
Mike Maneluk - Mar 29, 1998
Vaclav Prospal - Nov 10, 1996
Images from this story
|
Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Cooper Marody gives high fives along the bench
|
Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Cooper Marody
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2023
- Roadrunners to Celebrate First Responder's Day Saturday, March 18 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Iowa Wild Playoff Picture: Week of March 13 - Iowa Wild
- Weekly Report: March 13, 2023 - Charlotte Checkers
- Marody Named AHL Player of the Week - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Lehigh Valley's Cooper Marody Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Barracuda Sign Anthony Vincent to ATO - San Jose Barracuda
- Blackhawks Recall Hardman and Robinson from Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Wranglers Beat Reign to Extend Winning Streak to Five - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley Phantoms Stories
- Marody Named AHL Player of the Week
- High Five for the Kids
- Desnoyers and Foerster Return to Phantoms
- Marody Late Hattie Propels Dramatic OT Win
- Phantoms Win Three Straight, Down Pens 4-1