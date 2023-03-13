Roadrunners' Imama Suspended One Game
March 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Tucson Roadrunners forward Bokondji Imamahas been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game at Milwaukee on Mar. 11.
Imama was assessed an instigator penalty within the final five minutes of the third period, resulting in an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 46.21. He will miss Tucson's game Friday (Mar. 17) vs. Calgary.
